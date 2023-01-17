Of all the moments that defined the Michigan football team’s 2022 season, there’s one that I keep circling back to.

Sixty-six minutes before the Wolverines’ clash with Ohio State — a bout for Big Ten East supremacy — Jim Harbaugh and Blake Corum emerged together from the tunnel that led to Michigan’s locker room. They walked in lockstep, head coach and star running back, snaking down the ramp and onto the field in Columbus for the biggest iteration of The Game since 2006.

As reporters and cameras crowded the tunnel’s entrance on each side, both Harbaugh and Corum felt omnipresent — the coach who turned around the program and the running back who carried its offense throughout the season.

Two months later, they feel that way again. Last Monday, Corum announced that he is returning to Michigan for his senior season, postponing his NFL aspirations by a year. A week later, Monday afternoon, Harbaugh officially ended his latest NFL pursuit, reaffirming his commitment to the program.

“My heart is at the University of Michigan,” Harbaugh wrote in a statement. “I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!”

Harbaugh’s decision isn’t as simple as his enthusiasm makes it seem. If it was, he wouldn’t have conducted a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos for their head-coaching vacancy, dragging Michigan’s feet for the second consecutive offseason. Afterall, he promised not to do so in February.

No one knows exactly why Harbaugh flirted with an NFL return again. Perhaps he wanted to pursue a Super Bowl and the prestige that comes with it. Maybe he saw a chance to escape the elements that define modern college football: recruiting, NIL, the transfer portal. Or, maybe, he was content with the legacy that he built for himself across seven seasons.

For the sake of exercise, let’s zero in on the saying that Harbaugh quoted: “Don’t try to out-happy, happy.”

It’s certainly applicable here, since Harbaugh has Michigan at its apex. The Wolverines are coming off two straight Big Ten Championships, consecutive victories over Ohio State and back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.

In March, when asked if his desire to win a Super Bowl had been quenched, Harbaugh deflected, instead focusing on the potential of his current team:

“Yeah, we could win college football’s greatest trophy, we could win the national championship,” he said. “And that’s plenty good.”

Ten months later, nothing has changed. Once again, Michigan fell just shy of its ultimate goal. Next year, the Wolverines seem primed for more dominance and perhaps even greater heights. They return eight defensive starters and their three most-talented skill position players in Corum, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and sophomore running back Donovan Edwards.

That allure is hard to pass up. Corum, in the same vein as Harbaugh, realized that, too.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win it all,” Corum said on the “In the Trenches” podcast. “I hope Team 144 is ready. I’m going to make sure they’re ready.”

Corum’s decision is worth ruminating on. Because, much like Harbaugh’s, it wasn’t a simple one. Running backs have notoriously short shelf lives, and Corum just suffered a major injury that will necessitate months of grueling rehab. What if he doesn’t come back with the same electricity? What if he gets hurt again and his draft stock plummets? Those are all fair questions, especially since Corum likely turned down the security of a mid-round selection, and the accompanying draft money, to stay in school.

He didn’t always think that he’d come back — he said that his initial mindset was to merely get surgery and prepare for the draft. But his calculus changed.

“I didn’t like the feeling of getting injured in the Big House and leaving like that,” Corum said. “I want to finish off my legacy, finish what I started.”

Corum isn’t coming back for fun and games — that’s not in his DNA, both literally and figuratively. He comes from a lineage of industrious workers, his grandfather a mason and his father in charge of a landscaping business. There are stories of Corum’s work ethic, which include 4 a.m. boxing sessions and 3:30 a.m. wake-up calls. So when he says he’s going to finish what he started, well, you’re best off believing him.

But Corum needs help to do so, which is why he talked to his offensive line “a lot” during the decision-making process.

“I’m like, ‘Listen, it’s just one more year,’ ” Corum said. “ ‘Let’s go finish what we started. Let’s stick together because this team is something special.’ ”

Evidently, they agreed. Senior Trevor Keegan announced his return on Thursday, declaring that he wants “legend status.” Junior Zak Zinter followed suit Sunday, saying that he’s “back to finish what we started.”

The sentiment went beyond the offensive line. Fifth-year linebacker Mike Barrett joined them Sunday. So did senior receiver Cornelius Johnson. Junior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins returned, too, saying that “last year wasn’t enough.”

The caveat, among all the feel-good mojo, is that nothing is guaranteed. This sentiment proved similar last offseason, following Michigan’s loss to Georgia at the Orange Bowl. The program clamored for redemption, using that game as fuel through long winter days and grueling summer practices.

But this year ended similarly, perhaps even more painfully. Just like the season prior, this year resulted in Michigan players standing under a drizzle of confetti, solemn spectators for another team’s celebration, wondering what could have been.

Maybe that happens again, maybe it doesn’t.

But with Harbaugh and Corum officially in the fold, and a strong corps surrounding them, the pieces are in place for Michigan to contend for a national championship — again.