Courtesy of Jared Greenspan.

Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Courtesy of Jared Greenspan.

Courtesy of Jared Greenspan.

Courtesy of Jared Greenspan.

I’ve had a file on my laptop since the first semester of my freshman year. I’ve been waiting to open it again until now.

See, college moves fast — way too fast — and I was lucky enough to recognize that pretty early on. I wanted a way to remember everything, beyond mere photos and fables. A diary wouldn’t work, because I had tried that before and lacked the dedication to see it through. Ditto for a journal.

But on Dec. 11, 2019, I needed a solution. I had just experienced my first last night of production at The Daily. I hung out at 420 Maynard well into the early morning, eating NYPD and playing chair monkey. At some point, I wandered back to my dorm at Alice Lloyd, feeling happy and probably a bit tipsy, too.

The clock begged me to go to bed, but something about that felt wrong. I didn’t want to lose the magic of that night; I had to do something, anything, to keep it alive. So I opened the “Sticky Notes” app on my laptop and started jotting down my favorite memories of that semester, specifically those tied to The Daily. Soon enough, I had formed a pretty comprehensive list.

I can’t remember the last time that I’ve looked at the list. Sometimes I even forget that it exists. But as I struggled writing this piece — because there are few things that I dislike more than talking about myself — the list became an all-consuming thought. It was time to read it again.

When I went to open it, a weird thing happened. My heart started beating fast. My hands grew clammy. My mind raced. And as I sat on my living room couch, I became oddly emotional.

My final last night of production looms on Tuesday, so it was a full circle moment as I reflected on my first. I wondered what mattered to me at the time, as an 18-year-old first semester freshman. What moments were most formative in developing my love for The Daily? I suddenly needed to know.

I opened the file and smiled. Here’s what I wrote about:

I wrote about playing a game of euchre with Kopnick; about walking to buy drinks with Ethan; about transcribing quotes for Max. I wrote about elections, where I sat next to Connor and earned the distinction of “most likely to pass out on the bathroom floor.” I wrote about getting a phone call to go to Denny’s and filming the livestream for State News; about following Daniel and Teddy onto the floor at Crisler Center for a volleyball match. I wrote about wandering into The Daily to watch LSU-Georgia on an innocuous Saturday night, only to find out that Lane, Lily, Ethan and Ben were there, too.

All of these moments may seem rather trivial, and maybe they are. But this is what The Daily is all about — those random, spontaneous memories that spawn out of nowhere yet last for a lifetime. You cling to those innocent walks to grab dinner and the random invitations to go sledding because they made you feel valued; they showed you that there’s a group of people on this vast, intimidating college campus that genuinely care about you. And that’s the best feeling that you can ever ask for.

In the time between then and now, I’ve accomplished more at The Daily than I ever thought to be possible. Some people knew what they wanted to get out of The Daily when they came in, writing carefully-crafted emails ahead of time to the Managing Sports Editors. That wasn’t me — I wandered my way to a table at Festifall and showed up to my first sports meeting too early, as I didn’t know the door code and everyone was still at a State News practice. Talk about apropos.

But I found a home pretty quickly. I liked writing and I liked sports, and that formula wound up taking me pretty far. I was lucky enough to be on a beat each year, and three of the teams that I covered won a Big Ten Championship. That allowed me to cover March Madness and consecutive College Football Playoff games; it enabled me to write the game story for Michigan’s triumphant win over Ohio State in 2021. I traveled to Florida and Arizona and Texas, crisscrossing the country as a “job.”

But I think it’s fitting that the list doesn’t include any mention of my writing or any of the games that I covered. It’s all about the memories that I made with the people I’ve since come to love and the places we’ve all been together.

I didn’t note any of the features that I wrote or the games that I covered. Yes, those are incredible, unforgettable moments that I’m so fortunate to have experienced. And yes, at its core, The Daily functions as a newspaper. But as I finish off my 260th and final story here, I can say that The Daily is so much more than the work we produce.

So maybe on Tuesday night — or more accurately, Wednesday morning — I’ll sit down in front of my laptop, happy and tipsy, and make another list.

Odds are, it will look pretty similar to the first.