It’s important to say “hello” before you can say “goodbye.”

My friends and I like to go back and look at our introductory emails we sent before becoming Daily Sports Writers. Mostly, they make us laugh, reading through the awkward, all-too-formal interactions. But they also hold fragments of the people we once were and, for better or worse, fragments of a person we’d never become.

Here’s mine:

from: Nicholas Stoll nkstoll@umich.edu

to: Ethan Sears searseth@umich.edu, Max Marcovitch maxmarco@umich.edu

date: Aug 28, 2019, 3:49 PM

subject: Sports Reporter

Hello, my name is Nicholas Stoll, I’m an incoming freshman this year, and I’m interested in covering sports for The Michigan Daily. I’m going in as an English major, and I’m interested in pursuing journalism as a career in the future.

I know the site says that there is no actual application, but I feel it’s important to mention that I’ve played many sports in the past and that I am a hard-worker.

Please send any important information, such as meeting times and locations, my way.

I’m looking forward to hearing back from you.

Thank you for your time,

Nicholas Stoll

For those who know me, you probably already found some things in that email that are amusing. First off, I go by “Nick,” yet somehow my formal introduction and my unwillingness to correct anyone through the first few sports meetings have led to the “Nicholas Stoll” byline that I’ve stuck with for four years. Not to mention, I’m graduating in a few weeks with a business degree, just three English classes on my transcript and no journalism career in my future. Then there’s the obvious that — beyond any touch-football experience — my sports history has no bearing on my success here.

Before stepping foot into 420 Maynard, those are the things I thought were important. But after four years, I know how off-base I was. Still, there are important things to take from this email.

The person that responded to me, he’s one of my best friends. The sports section I joined, it gave me a home with even more friends to cherish. The excitement I had to write for this section, I still have it (if not more).

This is where I started my journey at The Daily. My starting point is different from yours, and yours different from every other. But this is where my story began.

This was my “hello.”

***



The first event I covered was a Michigan men’s soccer game. I was brimming with excitement but still too awkward to show it. So, on my solo elevator ride down from the press box, I snapped a quick selfie to send to my mom — glasses, braces and credential all prominently on display.

Courtesy of Nick Stoll.

I carried that excitement with me into State News practices, picking up more stories, meeting my best friends in the world and falling in love with the newsroom. The Michigan Daily was where I laughed, smiled, cried, yelled, cheered and laughed some more.

The newsroom was my home.

Until, of course, it wasn’t.

COVID-19 kicked us out and barred the doors shut. The TVs remained off. The decks of cards stayed in their packets. The newsroom continued to be empty.

That summer, I clung on to what I had left of The Daily, running for Summer Managing Sports Editor (MSE). And while we did what we could — and I appreciated every Zoom call and text with that year’s summer staff — it just wasn’t the same. It didn’t feel like The Daily.

As summer turned into fall, and fall into winter, the excitement within me that previously poured over slowly faded. I wasn’t motivated to do a beat, to write at all, really. And as I sat at home, The Daily stopped being home.

I contemplated quitting — not entirely, but taking a definite step back. I planned to stay on as an editor, but I felt that I was done writing. I didn’t want to let go of everyone just yet, but I had a foot squarely out the door.

However, I wasn’t just about to quit on The Daily, I was about to quit on myself.

My mental state was as bad as I could remember. I didn’t have faith in my work, my worth or anything else for that matter. I was just going through the motions, and anything else felt like too much to take on. A beat was out of the question.

Then Ethan, the same MSE and best friend that replied to my email, called me.

“You’re doing a beat.”

It wasn’t a question.

“You’re too good of a writer. You need to be on a beat. You’re doing softball.”

Then Kent — the MSE at the time, my former co-Summer MSE and my future roommate — called. He echoed more of the same.

Neither of them knew how much I needed that call — how much I needed that push. That push put me back on track. Covering a softball game in-person was the happiest I had been in a while. I loved my beatmates, and I remembered why The Daily was special. Like an overfilled pitcher, my excitement was pouring out all over again.

Thinking back on it, I can’t believe I almost walked away. I almost said “goodbye” far too early.

***

Honestly, it still feels too early to say “goodbye.”

In many ways, The Daily sports section is my home.

Every day I wake up and head downstairs to find The Daily sports section in my living room. The people I eat with, live with and share a house with are people I met on The Daily. As MSE, I spent more time in the newsroom than anywhere else, fully living and breathing 420 Maynard.

I made it my personal mission to make sure everyone else who walked in the doors felt the same. I wanted them to come in and fall in love like I did, and — unlike me — never want to leave. I wasn’t always successful. Some people walked away, and each time I still wondered what I could’ve done to stop it — what call, what text, what words I could have said to keep them here.

I’ve accepted that I may never know what I could have or should have done. Instead, I like to look around the room and see the smiles of the people I know who stayed. Recently, I’ve been seeing new smiles that I don’t recognize, filling me with joy and reminding me of the bittersweet reality that my time has passed.

Hopefully, they’ve found their home, too.

If they have, they’ll find it just as hard to say “goodbye” as I do right now. So instead, I’ll leave The Michigan Daily with this:

Thank you for your time,

Nicholas Stoll