For the Tamer family, field hockey is a family affair.

But for Abby Tamer, it took until the 7th grade to fall in love with it.

Alum Maria Deckmann/Daily. Buy this photo.

As a sophomore, Abby is currently a star forward on the Michigan field hockey team and the U-21 U.S. National Team. Growing up, however, she originally focused on soccer. Abby would watch field hockey from the sidelines as her sister Emma played or her mother Keely coached, only picking up a stick because her parents wanted her to have a second activity.

And it wasn’t quite love at first sight.

“I decided to (play field hockey) because Emma had played it for so long,” Abby said. “I ended up hating it like a month in. I wanted to quit so badly but (my mom) wouldn’t let me, which was kind of annoying. But then like a week later, I really loved it. And then I just kept playing from there. So I was just following my mom and my sister’s footsteps.”

Courtesy of Keely Tamer.

Though Abby said this with a smile, Keely was quick to clarify that her encouragement to stick with field hockey was not because she wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps. Rather, it was by virtue of a family policy to fulfill a commitment.

“She could decide to not (play) again,” Keely said. “But there’s something about seeing something through that we think is an important value. I think that’s good evidence of how you just really never know until you give it some time.”

As they shared smiles and jokes, it became clear that Abby and Keely’s close-knit relationship is strengthened by their mutual love for field hockey.

A former two-time captain for the Wolverines, Keely currently coaches for Pinnacle Field Hockey Club and has coached at Dexter High School since its first varsity season in 2010 — winning four state titles and establishing Dexter as a field hockey powerhouse.

Courtesy of Leah Howard.

Abby and her older sister Emma — a two-year captain for Michigan in the midfield — attended Dexter High School and were part of the Pinnacle program, with Abby winning two Michigan state titles in 2019 and 2020.

Despite having an acclaimed coach as a mom, the family tried to limit the amount of coaching between Keely and her daughters. Instead, they let other coaches take the reins while Abby and Emma were in high school while Keely coached the age groups her daughters were not in.

“Off the field, she was my mom and on the field, she was my coach,” Abby said. “I didn’t really want to be coached by her because my sister never wanted to be coached by her and because that relationship was tough. … But looking back on that, I shouldn’t have done that because she’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. So I definitely should have let her coach me a little bit more.”

While Keely may have avoided coaching Abby on the field, they always discussed her performance afterward. Whether it was during the car ride from practice or at home after a game, Abby and Keely always talked about what could be improved.

Courtesy of Keely Tamer.

As a coach and parent, Keely would have done this regardless of the sport. Her husband Chris Tamer — a former member of the Michigan hockey team and retired 12-year NHL veteran — also supported his daughters during their college careers. But both Abby and Keely expressed how special it is to share the experience of playing field hockey — especially with Abby deciding to play on her own terms.

Courtesy of Keely Tamer.

“If she had been a soccer player or an ice hockey player or any sport, there still would have been a connection to what her experience was,” Keely said. “But I think there is something special about field hockey. … I love that we share that but I really am thankful that she had the opportunity to experience it and fall in love with it in her own right.”

After finishing her second season at Michigan, Abby continues to shine. She led all Wolverine sophomores in goals and assists this past year, scored three game-winning goals, won a second consecutive Big Ten Championship and was named to the NFHCA Collegiate National Academic Team — among other accolades.

As a member of the U-21 National Team, Abby was named the Most Valuable Player of the Junior Pan American Championships in April after helping the team win gold. In January, she was called up to the Senior National Team for the first time, traveling to California for two weeks to train with the team.

Courtesy of Leah Howard.

“It’s just a really exciting opportunity to be able to balance a career at Michigan and a career on the national team and then a career on the U-21 team as well,” Abby said. “Having all those opportunities has been really exciting over the past few months I’ve been on the team and I’m looking forward to the future with all three of those teams.”

In the fall, Abby will continue to apply her international experience as an upperclassman for the Wolverines.

And as she hopes to make the roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, one thing is certain: her mom will be beside her every step of the way.