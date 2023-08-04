This article was last updated Aug. 4 at 10:00 p.m. to include a statement from Michigan president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel.

Just over a year ago, the Pac-12 and Big Ten made an agreement for the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles to join the Big Ten in the 2024-25 season. As well as exactly one week ago, the University of Colorado, Boulder set plans to join the Big 12 in addition to the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and the University of Utah all finalizing deals after reports arose on Friday.

Now, in the midst of many Pac-12 teams leaving to join other conferences, it was originally released on Friday afternoon by Yahoo Sports insider Dan Wetzel — with other reports arising later from The Athletic and ESPN — that the University of Oregon and the University of Washington would receive an invitation from the Big Ten to join the conference.

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Friday evening that Oregon and Washington are set to join the conference in the 2024-25 season — the same year as USC and UCLA.

“We are excited to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference,” Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said. “We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans. Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future.”

Earlier this week, and even Friday morning by The Athletic, it was reported that Oregon and Washington would not be joining or receiving an invitation to the Big Ten and the situation would be much more fluid. But just as quickly as speculations and talk evaded, the news arose that the two programs would join the conference.

Washington was one of the original teams in the then-AAWU conference in 1920, with Oregon joining later in 1964 — proving both programs had a long history with the Pac-12 conference. The two programs, after the addition of USC and UCLA in 2024-25, would become the 17th and 18th schools in the Big Ten, additions also to the geographical expanse of the conference.

“As the conference continues to grow and expand across the country, we are pleased to confirm this decision and extend a warm welcome to our newest members, both of which are leading research universities and members of the Association of American Universities with championship-caliber athletic programs,” Michigan president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel said in a joint statement. ” … As the collegiate sports landscape continues to change rapidly, we hope that you will join us in welcoming the Huskies and Ducks to the Big Ten.”

The Big Ten’s expansion with USC and UCLA will not only add teams, but also expand the range of the conference to include the West Coast. With the addition of the Ducks and the Huskies, the expansion would add to the amount of travel for the original 14 teams on the East Coast and Midwest.

But, aside from additional travel, the two new programs both have historically strong athletics programs. Oregon boasts one of the top cross country and track and field programs in the NCAA with 32 combined national championships between the men’s and women’s teams. The Washington football team is also on the rise, ranking ninth in the NCAA’s way too early Top-25 ranking for this upcoming season.

In other sports, the Ducks and Huskies both have an ice hockey program that is now a part of the Pacific 8 Intercollegiate Hockey Conference that could ultimately end in an additional program to Big Ten ice hockey. Both programs also have a number of Pac-12 championships in the last five years. The two schools, however, do not include wrestling or swimming and diving programs that many Big Ten schools have.

Oregon and Washington also share a border rivalry, adding to the many preexisting rivalries in the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 conference will stand five teams slimmer after sending USC, UCLA, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah and now Oregon and Washington to other conferences.

Many conferences continue to grow, including the SEC, with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in 2024 and teams from different Group of Five conferences and the Pac-12 expanding the Big 12. The movement of different schools to different conferences has created many questions about conferences ceasing to exist and the idea of super conferences.

With the Big Ten adding two more West Coast teams in Oregon and Washington, the national scope of the conference now increases. And with that, so will the scope of many other conferences aside from just Michigan’s.