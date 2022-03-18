Pitching wins games.

Sure, the Michigan baseball team’s offense is strong enough that it can build comfortable leads, but it’s the pitching that ultimately separates one team from the other.

While the pitching has been inconsistent all season, the Wolverines now have solid starts in back-to-back games from pitchers who are at the back end of the rotation. Noah Rennard was the latest to step up, throwing six solid innings in a win Friday afternoon.

Rennard, a junior right-hander, is listed as a relief pitcher and has primarily pitched in that role up to this point this season. With five games in a seven-day span, however, Michigan coach Erik Bakich had to bring relievers into the starting rotation to fill the starting roles.

Rennard has statistically been Michigan’s most consistent pitcher this season, posting a 2.62 ERA in nine appearances. Friday proved to be no different.

Across six innings, Rennard allowed just two runs and struck out eight. This performance, combined with an explosive offensive day, gave the Wolverines an easy victory.

“He’s got some of our best numbers,” Bakich said of Rennard. “He’s just a strike-thrower. He knows how to pitch, knows how to work fast and change speeds. And throw strikes and induce weak contact.”

This was just Rennard’s second start of the season, as he is mainly used in long relief situations. Nonetheless, Bakich is looking to solidify his starting rotation, and Rennard appears to have thrown his name in the hat as a strong contender for that role.

“He’s turned into an extremely valuable pitcher for us,” Bakich said. “The versatility of being able to start and relieve, we’re just trying to find the best role that helps the team the most, but we certainly like him in all the roles he’s been in so far this year.”

Added junior catcher Jimmy Obertop: “He’s been throwing strikes all year. He has a really high strike percentage with all his pitches. It’s fun catching him when he’s getting ahead of all these guys. He’s attacking everyone.”

If Michigan is going to make a run in the Big Ten and even the NCAA Tournament, pitching will need to be pristine. For now, it seems to be a good sign that the Wolverines’ starters have allowed just three runs in two games.

And performances like Rennard’s on Friday only add to that confidence.