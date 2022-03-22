The buzzer sounds, the band plays The Victors, and the crowd roars. But there is a distinct difference this day: it is not a noon-Saturday at The Big House, not a March night at Crisler, not a frigid winter’s eve in Yost. A hotly contested water polo match at Canham Natatorium barely registers a blip on an average Michigan sports fan’s radar.

That ought to change.

The Wolverines boast a star-studded but little-known program led by defender Sofie Pontré, attacker Maddie O’Reilly, and utility player Maddy Steere the latter of whom is back this year after playing professionally in Australia since 2019.

The clash in question featured No. 7 Michigan knocking off No. 15 Indiana 11-10, a classic bout between the two midwest powerhouses.

5th-year graduate student Maddie O’Reilly contributed in a huge way with 5 points; three goals and two assists on the day and set the tone with a penalty shot to open the scoring in the first 30 seconds of the game.

“We always know Indiana is gonna come in and give us a tough fight” Maddie O’Reilly commented.

After another ranked win, sitting at seventh in the country, The Wolverines proved again that they are an elite program, a team defying traditional west coast water polo dominance. Besides Michigan, every other team in the top 10 resides in, or west of, Phoenix, Arizona.

“The major difference in culture” and leadership of Michigan coach, Dr. Marcello Leonardi. Is the reason for this years’ success, O’Reilly said.

“(Other teams) are out for blood and we are preparing ourselves,” she added, “We’re working harder in the weight room, in practice, swimming more, doing everything to make sure we are at our peak”

The two major teams in the midwest, The Wolverines and The Hoosiers are longstanding rivals with a twist.

“I have been at Michigan for five years now, and we have never lost to Indiana” O’Reilly boasted.

In fact, The Wolverines have won the last 11 matches versus Indiana a streak dating back to April 25, 2015, when this year’s super-seniors were sophomores in high school. In 2015 Indiana was still a part of the Collegiate Water Polo Association (in which Michigan currently competes), though it later joined the Mountain Pacific Sports Association, the major west coast conference.

A final remark from O’Reilly, “We’re hosting NCAA in March. We hope people can come out and support!”