When looking at any of Michigan’s 29 varsity teams, you’ll see a sport with its roots firmly entrenched.

There are clear rules, laid down by the Big Ten and the NCAA. There is a path to a championship, whether that’s the College Football Playoff, the Women’s College World Series or the NCAA Rowing Finals — just to name a few. The days of self-proclaimed national title games and haphazard semi-official tournaments seem to be a relic of the past.

However, this is not the case for the fast-growing realm of adaptive sports, also known as para sports.

This past April, the Drake Relays — one of the United States’ top track and field meets — hosted the first-ever men’s and women’s wheelchair track and field national championship events.

The wheelchair track championship at the Drake Relays, a partnership between the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the NCAA Office of Inclusion, was funded in part through a multi-year grant awarded to the University of Michigan’s Adaptive Sports and Fitness program. The event is a sizable step forward for a program that has been on the leading edge of efforts to achieve NCAA varsity status for adaptive sports.

Courtesy of Christopher Kelley.

“From day one, the foundation of the (Adaptive Sports and Fitness) program has identified that adaptive sport belongs in the collegiate landscape,” Erik Robeznieks, Assistant Director of Adaptive Sports and Fitness, told The Michigan Daily. “Just because somebody has a disability shouldn’t preclude them from the opportunity to be able to access sport at any level.”

Sports are just one branch of the program, which also offers other recreational opportunities in addition to supporting their adaptive sports teams.

“At a very fundamental level, I think what we’re trying to do with adaptive sports and fitness at the collegiate level is provide people that opportunity for self actualization,” Robeznieks said.

Robeznieks highlighted the potential for adaptive sports to improve self-confidence, fitness and mental health. But he also emphasized the role that adaptive sports plays in the larger story of disability.

“Sport has the power to cultivate and inspire communities at a larger level,” Robeznieks said. “And it’s a universal language that everybody can understand, that everybody can get behind.”

For the disabled community, that universal language can be hugely important in gaining more widespread support and recognition. Integrating wheelchair track into the Drake Relays, Robeznieks emphasized, has a larger impact — one that transcends sports as a whole.

“It’s elevating adaptive sport, disability accessibility — universal design, really — to a whole other level that it hasn’t been at before,” Robeznieks said. “And it’s exposing students across the country to those topics. And I think that’s really important because not all of those athletes at the Drake Relays … are going to go on to be athletes all of their lives.

“These are students that are going to go on to be business owners, politicians, lawyers, doctors … And by having the opportunity to interact with wheelchair sport at that level, I believe that (can) then shift mindsets around how they view disability the rest of their lives, in their daily interactions with people and in the way that they carry themselves moving forward.”

By its very nature, sport often transcends entertainment and serves as a vehicle for larger cultural and societal impacts. The universal language Robeznieks describes has been at play for generations — the racial integration of Major League Baseball in 1945 and the passing of Title IX in 1972 are two examples where a change in the sports landscape signified a larger cultural shift. The Adaptive Sports and Fitness program sees the integration of adaptive sports into NCAA sports as the next step towards equity in sports.

If the NCAA recognizes adaptive sports, adaptive athletes will gain access to the same athletic, academic and professional resources currently available to all varsity athletes.

Courtesy of Christopher Kelley.

Even without NCAA inclusion, Michigan’s Adaptive Sports and Fitness program collaborates with the University’s athletic department to provide facilities for its adaptive athletes. Though the program is still housed under “student life” and has no official connection to the athletic department, Michigan’s adaptive athletes train at the Varsity Performance Center; adaptive track and field has access to indoor and outdoor varsity track facilities and the wheelchair tennis team practices at the Varsity Tennis Center.

“There is a great symbiotic relationship between our program and athletics and (recreational) sports which shows how we can really work in this space to serve a continuum of athletes at the University of Michigan,” Robeznieks said, describing the program’s work with various associate athletic directors, facility managers and coaches in the athletic department.

The Varsity Performance Center, which features a 20,000-square-foot strength and conditioning area, is the perfect space for adaptive training. The square footage and layout of the facility, along with its state-of-the-art equipment, makes the space much more accessible to adaptive athletes compared to some of Michigan’s other athletic facilities.

“We have great flow in here,” Mike Favre, Director of Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning, told The Daily. “Some of the facilities we have, we try to always cram as much stuff in there as possible, which really makes it tight … (This space) gives them a lot of freedom to move around. We have tons of stuff that’s very modifiable so you can change it to get to new heights.”

Before coming to Michigan, Favre was a strength and conditioning coach at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for over five years, where he worked with both Olympians and Paralympians. Thus, when contacted by Robeznieks, Favre immediately wanted to find a way to open the Varsity Performance Center to adaptive athletes.

“When they brought it to my attention, I was like, ‘Yes, that’d be great here,’ ” Favre said. “The hard part was just getting the logistics, the scheduling and then getting (adaptive sports) a strength and conditioning coach.”

Favre noted that the collaboration between the athletic department and the Adaptive Sports and Fitness program has been a positive experience for both sides. Not only have the adaptive athletes taken full advantage of the equipment and space, the strength and conditioning coaches continue to be impressed with their dedication and ability.

“We have one guy in here who does his pull ups and still has his chair attached,” Favre said. “It’s crazy, he knocks them out like it’s nothing. He’s so strong.”

Courtesy of Christopher Kelley.

From local grassroots initiatives to the Paralympics, support for adaptive sports has increased slowly but steadily. However, these sports still face unique challenges.

Currently, Michigan’s adaptive sports program comprises three sports: track and field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis. It’s one of the fastest-growing programs in the nation, beginning in 2018. Still, the entire program totals under 20 athletes, largely due to bias against disabled people participating in sport.

“When you either become disabled or you are disabled, no one expects you to be physically active, let alone do an entire sport and do it on the highest level that you can,” adaptive track and field coach Jacob Pettinga told The Daily.

As such, recruiting looks vastly different than in established varsity sports — often, prospective athletes only become interested in adaptive sports after arriving at Michigan. Recruiting happens through word of mouth within the disabled community more than anything else.

Robeznieks described a student-athlete who, due to her visible physical disability, was not encouraged or given the resources to participate in sport growing up. She first began attending Adaptive Sports and Fitness programs simply to maintain fitness but now, as a rising senior, has embraced the identity of “athlete” and is an integral part of the track and field program.

Pettinga summed it up well:

“The vast majority of our team (was) recruited either on campus by another athlete on the Adaptive Sports Fitness team, or they reach out and say, ‘Hey, I have a disability. I kind of want to be a part of this,’ ” Pettinga said.

However, student-athletes’ paths to adaptive sports are slowly changing. Sophomore Maria Velat, who was the lone Wolverine to participate in the wheelchair track national championship at the Drake Relays, found adaptive sports after a spinal cord injury in high school limited the use of her legs and arms. She soon became a stalwart pioneer of adaptive sports at the high school level. When it came time to attend college, she chose Michigan specifically for its adaptive sports program.

“When I was looking at colleges, I pretty much looked at schools with adaptive sports,” Velat told The Daily when describing why she chose to attend Michigan. “I really like the outreach that Michigan does with (other) schools, and I talked with (Michigan) more so I just felt like (it) was a better program for me to be able to grow in and help grow.”

This fall, the wheelchair basketball team will welcome two freshman recruits who are attending Michigan specifically for adaptive sports.

Since the U.S. Olympic Committee changed its name to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in 2019, adaptive sports have seen a steady rise in visibility. Unfortunately, this can also come with an added burden for adaptive athletes.

“If you’re an adaptive athlete … I think it’s unfortunate but you’re forced to be a little bit of an advocate,” Pettinga said. “Whether you want that role or not.”

So, not only must adaptive athletes train for and excel at their chosen sport — as all athletes do — they often must also be a spokesperson for adaptive athletics as a whole. It can be a heavy burden for 18- to 22-year-old athletes who, in Pettinga’s words, “just want to play.”

Courtesy of Christopher Kelley.

When it comes to advocacy, those within adaptive sports feel that a shift in perspective is necessary. Though it’s nice to have adaptive sports mentioned on broadcasts and made visible during sporting events, it can be frustrating to be continually shunted into a halftime exhibition or a feel-good studio segment.

Adaptive sports have been around since the late 1940s. The International Paralympic Committee was founded in 1989. The concept of adaptive sports no longer needs introduction — it needs inclusion.

“The wheelchair basketball event that was featured at Women’s March Madness and the wheelchair tennis event that was featured at the NCAA championships were dubbed as exhibition events,” Robeznieks said. “And I think that does a disservice to where we are with adaptive sport as a country.”

Going forward, Robeznieks hopes that adaptive sports are “meaningfully integrated” into competitions, similarly to how wheelchair track and field was integrated into the Drake Relays.

Regardless of official NCAA designation, there’s a yearning for adaptive sports to be seen as “real” competitive sports. Adaptive athletes experience pain, sweat and tears alongside victory and exultation, just like nearly every athlete has since time immemorial.

By and large, these adaptive athletes don’t need a pat on the back for defying societal bias or a participation trophy for being an athlete despite physical disabilities.

They want to be recognized alongside the established, varsity programs — for their drive to succeed, for their dedication to their sport and for their wins.