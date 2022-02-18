IOWA CITY — It wasn’t necessarily a game the Michigan men’s basketball team needed to win. A Quadrant-one game on the road is never an easy task, especially for a team on the bubble such as the Wolverines.

But, with the season winding down and quality win opportunities dwindling, there is a certain point where a team needs to start cashing in on those chances.

Michigan (14-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) finally took advantage as it beat Iowa (17-8, 7-7), 84-79.

The game started fast. Lots of quick possessions, players getting out and running in transition were the early indicators that the game was playing in Iowa’s favor. Yet, Michigan looked comfortable outside of its element. The Wolverines were running early and getting easy looks in transition. So, in spite of its lackluster first-half defense and 3-point shooting, Michigan held its own on the scoreboard, keeping pace with one of the Big Ten’s best offenses through 20 minutes.

It was another time when the Wolverines were right there in the game at halftime. They could always keep it close on the road, like they did against Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue, when they trailed by a small margin at the half. Yet, every time Michigan failed to finish, it would be forced to watch another resume-boosting win slip away.

On Thursday, things were different.

That started immediately with the Wolverines’ response in the second half. They weren’t getting as much in transition, but in the halfcourt, their offense found its spots almost without fail. Michigan dominated the paint, outscoring Iowa by 12 in that area of the floor by the under-12 timeout. It wasn’t just that either, the defense found a couple of stops when it needed to and a few threes finally fell. In combination, those helped the Wolverines find themselves up by 11 with just under ten minutes to go. They were in control.

Every time the Hawkeyes tried to make a run, Michigan played the role of spoiler, keeping them at arms’ length away. The Wolverines found themselves in the position that they so often saw on the team that they played occupy.

For Michigan, the main difference between those past results and Thursday was freshman big man Moussa Diabate. Down the stretch, Diabate could not miss, he came up with timely rebounds, he was everywhere. He finished with a career-high 28 points and, for once, the Wolverines had numerous options that they could look to for offense in the clutch, not just sophomore center Hunter Dickinson.

And even though its lead almost completely melted down at the end, Michigan changed its script for one night. It’s not a win that seals a tournament bid and it’s not a win that will change the Wolverines season. But, it was a meaningful, quadrant-one win nonetheless. And, at this point in the season, that’s what Michigan needs.