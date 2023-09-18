With roughly 12 minutes left in the first half, sophomore defender Taylor Brennan hurled the ball over her head, aiming for senior forward Sammi Woods, who headed the ball into center field. With the ball at her feet, sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang quickly weaved between defenders to reach the goal and fired it into the back of the net for the No.19 Michigan women’s soccer team’s first and only goal of the game.

On Friday, the Wolverines’ (5-1-2 overall, 1-0-0 Big Ten) defensive strength helped them achieve a 1-0 win over Minnesota (4-2-2 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) in their first conference game of the season.

Coming off a four-game win streak, Michigan was eager to extend its run. It battled hard for possession of the ball and worked the sides of the field to maneuver into scoring range.

“We thought that our initial space to play would be in the wide space,” Wolverines coach Jen Klein said. “… I felt that sometimes we tried to force the ball and could have done a better job at connecting through the middle to get to the opposite wide space and around the perimeter.”

While Michigan successfully brought the ball into shooting range, it often lost it in the middle of the field, highlighting a weak spot in its attack. Nonetheless, the Wolverines weathered the storm of the Golden Gophers’ defenders, taking five shots on goal — including Michigan’s only goal —in the first half.

A large part of the Wolverines’ strong offensive presence in the first half was derived from their ability to maintain an even amount of possession amid the immense defensive pressure from Minnesota.

Like the tide, Michigan’s possession of the ball came and went as the offense worked to score a goal. For each time Minnesota’s defense stole the ball, the Wolverines’ attackers were already chasing the ball down to regain control of the ball.

In spite of an increasingly tense environment, the Wolverines’ goal only added fuel to the fire as the Gophers ramped up their offensive aggression. Michigan responded with the same competitive drive, matching their pace in order to keep them at bay. The result was a stalemate, with both teams’ offensive attempts coming to no avail. As such, the Wolverines led 1-0 heading into halftime.

“I think they (Minnesota) did a really good job within their press,” Klein said. “We knew that they would be very well-organized, so a big part for us early on was, ‘Can we go over the press?’ ”

This million-dollar question went unanswered as the second half of the game was a standoff between Michigan’s tight-knit defense and the Gophers’ aggressive offense.

With 11 corner kicks in the second half alone, and 13 throughout the course of the match, Minnesota tested every aspect of the Wolverines’ defensive game. Moreover, the Gophers fought tooth and nail to reach the goal, tallying nine shot attempts in the final 45 minutes of the match.

In spite of the pressure, two of Michigan’s defensive players rose to the challenge — sophomore defender Aniyah League and senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski.

“I think she did an unbelievable job,” Klein said of League. “You saw her breaking some tackles and getting forward, which is really good.”

Indeed, when League wasn’t cutting Minnesota’s offense from the goal, she was often caught in intense one-on-one struggles for possession in her attempts to drive the play upfield.

But League wasn’t the only key player in that night’s defensive lineup. Poised in front of the goal was Sparkowski, the Wolverines’ last line of defense.

With 23:37 left in the second half, she was a picture of calm as the Gophers lined up for their penalty kick. And, with a running start, they unleashed a powerful kick into the lower right corner of the goal. Diving to the right, Sparkowski outstretched her arms, connecting with the ball and successfully blocking the shot.

“A lot of credit, again, goes to our goalie Stephanie Sparkowski,” Klein said. “Making a save on a PK is unbelievable.”

And so, despite the Gophers’ best effort, they were unable to penetrate the Wolverines’ wall of defense, leaving them goalless at the conclusion of the match.

While this win was a step in the right direction for Michigan, there were clear imperfections that it wants to improve.

“One of the things we told them tonight is, ‘It’s about how they inspire the people they lead to be the best versions of themselves,’ ” Klein said of veteran members of the team. “We have a lot more games left, and that’s going to be their role; ‘How do you continue to inspire the people within our team to be the best, not only individually, but the best team possible?’ ”

For the Wolverines, the answer to that question is yet to come. But for now, thanks to the strength within their defensive unit, Michigan can add yet another win to their current streak.