On Friday, the University of Michigan athletic department announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Champions Circle, a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective.

Champions Circle defines itself as a “community of fans, alumni, and supporters whose goal is empowering University of Michigan student-athletes to be the leaders and best through name, image, and likeness (NIL).”

“We welcome the Champions Circle as the first U of M collective to achieve the status as an official partner of the Michigan Athletics,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “Champions Circle has been thoughtful and proactive in its approach to support NIL activities for student-athletes across our entire athletic department. They have done a tremendous amount of work to properly leverage our marks to benefit our young people.”

Founded in 2022, Champions Circle also partners with Valiant Management Group — both co-founded by former Michigan football player Jared Wangler — to hold NIL events and collaborate on fundraising and marketing activities.

“Champions Circle is proud to be recognized as an official partner of Michigan Athletics,” Wangler said. “As an alumni-driven organization, we are committed to the success of our student-athletes both on and off the field. We are excited for our partnership to amplify the existing NIL programs that we have built over the past two years.”

As the first NIL collective to become an official partner of the Michigan athletic department, Champions Circle will look to create and collaborate on more opportunities for Michigan student-athletes going forward.