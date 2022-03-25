ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A common theme for the Michigan hockey team this season has been its slow starts. Typically, it takes a few shifts for the Wolverines to get settled in and start playing their fast and physical brand of hockey.

Friday night, they wasted no such time.

From the opening puck drop, No. 1 seed Michigan (30-9-1 overall) looked like a team ready to compete for a national championship — something it inched one step closer to after a 5-3 win over No. 4 seed American International College (22-13-3) at the PPL Center.

“We got off to a good start,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “Things went in the net for us early. We were ready to play. First NCAA experience for a lot of our guys.

“I thought, for the most part, we did a good job.”

Three-and-a-half minutes into the opening period, freshman defenseman Luke Hughes demonstrated why he’s one of the most dynamic skaters in the country. He knifed through the Yellow Jackets’ defense and played a dangerous pass in front of the net. While his initial target was unavailable, senior forward Garrett Van Wyhe did the dirty work, collected the loose puck and ripped one past the AIC goaltender.

It was an ideal start for the Wolverines, who looked to avoid being on the wrong side of a colossal upset.

And they didn’t stop with Van Wyhe’s goal.

Less than a minute later, Michigan’s top forwards made their presence felt. Matty Benierrs dropped a pass to Brendan Brisson, who found freshman defenseman Ethan Edwards cutting backdoor. The sophomore forwards were each credited with an assist as Edwards sniped a shot into the top corner, quickly expanding the Wolverine lead to two.

Right when it looked like this game would get out of hand, the Yellow Jackets showed some life. Forward Blake Bennett found himself all alone on Erik Portillo, needing a breakaway goal to cut the deficit in half. The sophomore goaltender responded with an emphatic, acrobatic leg stop.

The Michigan bench erupted for its netminder, but it was soon silenced as AIC capitalized on chaos in front of Portillo’s crease and rifled one home.

Now the foregone conclusion that the Wolverines would run away with this one was thrown at the window. The Yellow Jackets had weathered the storm. This game would not be decided after 20 minutes.

“We have a tendency to get away from our game a little bit when we get a little cutesy,” Pearson said before shifting his tone. “We have guys who can finish and I thought we did a good job of that and I’m really proud of our guys.”

But then, the second period started, and so too did the influx of Michigan goals.

The Wolverines began on the power play and shortly after made AIC pay for its penalty. Brisson — who was situated in his office on the right circle — received a pass from sophomore defenseman Owen Power. The goaltender had no chance of stopping the one-timer and suddenly, the lead was back to two.

The power play unit looked as lethal as ever, something opposing teams will have to avoid in the future.

“We got two really good power plays,” Brisson said. “Owen (Power) was able to walk the blue line and feed me and at the end of the day it just went in the back of the net.”

Two minutes later, Michigan struck again. This time, each member of the “Hero Line” — consisting of Beniers, Brisson and fellow sophomore forward Kent Johnson — got involved. Johnson spun around and played the puck by the goal line, where Brisson found Beniers wide open on the backside for an easy tally.

The Yellow Jackets scored a goal of their own a few minutes later as Edwards lost his stick and Portillo was beaten five-hole. But, as was the case all night, the Wolverines responded. Not even thirty seconds after AIC’s second goal, freshman forward Dylan Duke did what he does best: win tough battles. The powerful lefty fought for position in front of the net, and after freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich’s shot went wide, Duke was there to put away the rebound.

By the third period, Michigan looked content to keep the puck deep and stay tight on the defensive end — doing anything possible to prevent a miracle, three-goal, third period comeback. The Yellow Jackets would add a third goal late in the game, but by then it was largely meaningless

With the victory, the Wolverines now advance to the Allentown regional final, where they will face the winner of No. 2 Quinnipiac and No. 3 St. Cloud State on Sunday. If Michigan can bring the same level of intensity and focus, the dream of playing in the Frozen Four will become a reality.