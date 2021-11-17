It’s hard to win a basketball game shooting 3-for-15 from beyond the arc.

The Michigan men ’s basketball team (2-1 overall) proved just that as it lost a close one to Seton Hall (3-0) in Crisler, 67-65.

A frantic pace defined the game’s early minutes, players from both teams running up and down the court on makes and misses. Seton Hall had a hard time breaking down the Michigan defense, but it didn’t matter. The Pirates made three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, and their mid-range jumpers were falling.

While the length of Seton Hall’s starting lineup — with their shortest player being 6-foot-6 — didn’t make a big difference on the offensive end, it was felt for nearly every player on the Wolverines’ roster on the defensive end. The Pirates tallied five blocks through the first 13 minutes and Michigan’s drives to the basket were constantly being disrupted. This was a bit of a problem for the Wolverines considering they didn’t hit a 3-pointer for nearly 30 minutes of game time.

This kept the game close throughout the first half, Michigan was getting offensive rebounds at a high clip and Seton Hall just kept on taking — and, usually making — 3-pointers.

The Wolverine backcourt was steady throughout the first half. Graduate guard Eli Brooks was the sole player for Michigan to have his jumper going early and had 10 points through the first half. Graduate guard Devante’ Jones had four points and nine rebounds in the first half on the way to a double-double.

In the brief stint with Jones off of the court, freshman guard Kobe Bufkin asserted his presence. He quickly got a steal and after passing it to fellow freshman, forward Caleb Houstan, he ran up the court to receive the return pass and make a tough layup in traffic.

But really, the Wolverines’ offense still began and ended with sophomore center Hunter Dickinson. He was tipping Michigan’s missed shots back to the perimeter for a second chance — part of the reason the Wolverines took nine more shots than the Pirates in the first half. He was rolling towards the rim ready to receive a bounce pass from a guard so he could go up for a dunk. And, in the seemingly rare occasion that Seton Hall drove towards the rim, he was either getting a block or disrupting the shot.

Yet, Michigan couldn’t find any real separation, only holding a 31-28 lead at the half.

The first possessions of that half went to the paint. A Dickinson post-up, a Jones drive and a Houstan drive established an early tone, setting up the Wolverines with a 10 point lead just three minutes into the half, giving the appearance of a team on its way to put the game away.

But, the Pirates still managed to stay within stick around. They finally started getting to the rim after a first half full of contest jumpers, and they found success.

The once 11 point lead for the Wolverines evaporated on a Bryce Aiken three with a bit over four minutes to play. An immediate foul from Dickinson gave the Pirates the ball back but they couldn’t cash in.

Jones made his impact known in the final four for better and for worse. His corner three gave Michigan another lead, but a turnover proved costly in tying the game at 60. Then, a blocking foul brought the Pirates back to the line. Aiken missed the first, but made the second to give them their first lead of the half.

The Wolverines’ steadying presence, Dickinson gave them back the lead with a pair of free throws. But, with the entire crowd standing, it was Jones who was once again called for a foul, sending Aiken to the line and giving up the lead one last time.

A final chance for Michigan came when sophomore forward Terrance William II hoisted up a contested jumper but was fouled. The first fell short and with that, the game out of reach.