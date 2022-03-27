WICHITA, KAN. — With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line — potentially the first in program history — the No. 3-seed Michigan women’s basketball team (25-6 overall, 17-1 conference) rose to the challenge, taking down No. 11-seed South Dakota (29-6, 17-1), 52-49, in the Sweet Sixteen.

From the get go, the Wolveirnes dug into their defensive identity, trying to keep the Coyotes contained on offense. Clogging the paint against South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven, Michigan cut off passing lanes and fought for every loose ball.

But on the offensive end, the Wovlerines struggled to score. Trying to push the ball in transition, sloppy turnovers plagued Michigan from the start. The Wolverines looked to senior forward Naz Hillmon — who was triple-teamed on every possession — to generate points in the paint to no avail, as she notched just six points in the first half.

Digging deep into the rotation early, Michigan tried to get something going. Putting together a short run at the end of the first quarter, senior wing Leigha Brown fought to the basket to keep the Wolverines afloat.

Opening the second quarter with two missed 3-pointers from junior guard Maddie Nolan and a shot-clock violation, Michigan quickly fell out of what little rhythm it had gained. Short offensive spurts from freshman guard Laila Phelia kept the Wovlerines in the game — and a strong defensive showing forced South Dakota into tough shots — but nothing seemed to stick.

Failing to put together a complete game, Michigan allowed South Dakota to hang around throughout the half, entering the locker room down by two points.

Despite obvious halftime adjustments, the third quarter told much of the same story. Trying to work the one-two punch of Hillmon and senior forward Emily Kiser in the paint, the Wovlerines found good shots but often failed to capitalize. More short spurts of successful offense from Hillmon and Brown kept the Coyotes from breaking the scoring wide open — but just barely.

Failing to get any outside shooting going, Michigan couldn’t counter South Dakota’s balanced scoring attack. The Coyotes continued to force the Wolverines out of rotation and score at every level. Draining 3-pointers and finding their forwards inside, South Dakota kept Michigan from gaining any momentum despite a stronger offensive showing from Hillmon in the paint.

Opening the fourth quarter with only a one point lead, it was do or die for the Wolverines. Despite Nolan finally finding the bottom of the net on her eighth 3-point attempt to grow Michigan’s miniscule lead, the back and forth style of play continued to plague the Wolverines, with neither team able to fully break away.

Continuing to hold onto its one point lead halfway through the fourth quarter, Michigan fought to keep the game within its control. Yet, the Wolverines could barely break away. A quick jumper in the lane from Brown and a fifth foul on the Coyotes’ Sjerven gave Michigan just enough of an opportunity. With the clock winding down and a three point lead, the Wolverines continued to go with what they know, finding Kiser in the paint for a bucket. But a subsequent 3-pointer from South Dakota and a charge called on Brown, the game came back within either teams reach.

With under a minute left in regulation the Coyotes netted a crucial jumper in the lane, tying up the game. But Michigan turned it right around, with Phelia notching a basket off a driving layup in the lane, giving the Wolveirnes a two point lead.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, South Dakota launched an open 3-pointer for the lead — only for the ball to bounce off the rim into Hillmon’s hands, with a foul following. The following possession, another Coyote foul sent Brown to the line for the first time all night. Draining both, Brown put the Wolverines back in control with a four point lead.

Picking up a foul on the other end, Michigan sent South Dakota to the line. Going 1-for-1 from the line, and securing the ball on an out of bounds call, the Coyotes had a chance to finish it, but couldn’t.

Michigan survived, living to see another day.