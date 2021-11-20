With a tip-off that started a little after 1 am Eastern time for the No. 4 Michigan men’s basketball team, you’d expect energy to possibly be an issue.

But, energy was hardly an issue in the Wolverines(3-1) victory over UNLV(3-1) in their opening game at the Roman Main event in Las Vegas, Nevada, 74-61.

Freshman big man Moussa Diabate made his imprint on the game early. The player that epitomizes showtime, and is always a must watch when he steps out onto the court, got his first two points with a transition slam dunk that brought the crowd out of their seats. But, it didn’t end there, Diabate was just getting started. He finished the half with eight points in just seven minutes, all without missing a shot.

Regardless, the game was close, Michigan couldn’t get any real separation from UNLV. Everytime the Wolverines would string together a couple of made baskets, the rebels would answer with a transition three or a tough bucket.

Michigan found some — fleeting — breathing room found around the under-four timeout. Spurred on by a fifthyear guard Eli Brooks three, Michigan’s lead ballooned to 12, and it almost looked like a team starting to pull away.

But, seemingly as soon as the Wolverines settled into that position, a UNLV run commenced. Nine straight points to end the half brought the game within three at the break. And Michigan found itself in a familiar position. A close game that it could have a firmer grasp on.

The second half started immediately with fireworks. A step-back 3-pointer by rebel guard Bryce Hamilton tied the game at 35. And, on the other end, senior forward Brando Johns Jr. attacked the paint and dunked over a UNLV player and got the foul. Johns immediately followed that up with a block on the other end, and just affected every aspect of the game early on.

Still though, no separation was to be found. The rebels just kept on making tough shot after tough shot.

At least, not until Diabate stepped back onto the court. Two blocks, a postup and his first jumpshot of the season later, the lead was back up to double digits and Michigan was playing with its highest energy of the night.

This was kept up throughout the final minutes of game time. With the Wolverines cashing in each successive offensive trip and UNLV just running out of gas.

The game essentially ended after a deep three from Brooks rattled off of the front iron on the rim and Diabate was there to grab the rebound. He hugged the ball tight and passed it up to Jones at the top of the key. A fitting way for the freshman to end his big night in Las Vegas.