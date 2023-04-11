When a baseball team scores 13 runs in a win , it’s easy to attribute success solely to the offense. But on Tuesday, the Michigan baseball team’s defense played just as vital a role in its success.

In a complete effort, Michigan (18-14 overall) defeated Butler (7-24), 13-2. While the Wolverines’ offense broke out in the middle innings, while Michigan excelled defensively for all nine. Relying on the bullpen from first pitch, its group of relievers also found success throughout the entire game.

The first reliever called upon, freshman right-hander Kurt Barr, immediately set the tone for the Wolverines with a no-hit inning. After a weekend in which strong defensive innings weren’t guaranteed, the early efficiency provided Michigan with a reminder of what it was capable of on defense.

The Wolverines wasted no time getting on the board, scoring off of hits from freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim and graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel to establish an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Like Sunday’s blowout loss, Michigan got off to a hot start. But in the following innings, the Wolverines floundered.

In numerous instances, Michigan loaded the bases with outs to spare yet scored no runs to show for it. Similar to games prior, the Wolverines handed the reins over to their defense while the offense struggled to play its role.

“I say it all the time, hitting is hard,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “The good part is we had a bunch of guys on base. The bad part is we didn’t get the hits we needed to.”

Unlike Sunday, however, the Wolverines sustained their lead with strong defensive play.

When the Bulldogs had runners on base, Michigan’s defense remained steadfast. Behind Barr and the rest of its bullpen, the Wolverines consistently escaped dangerous situations by refusing to allow solid contact on the ball. In the process, Butler lost numerous scoring opportunities and the Wolverines maintained their advantage.

But eventually, the Bulldogs capitalized off of Michigan’s dormant offense. Butler loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, seemingly poised to break the game’s mold.

That is, until a pair of Wolverine relievers — senior right-handers Eamon Horwedel and Noah Rennard — collected three straight outs to retire the side. In a midweek game with no defined starter, Michigan’s defense showed up to keep its lead intact.

“It’s just about strikes and competing in the zone,” Smith said. “And that’s what we look for. … We don’t feel like we’ve got the equation solved yet, but we’re gonna keep running guys out. And I’ll say it again: you’ll get what you deserve. If you perform, you’re going to get the ball. … It’s nice to see.”

After the strong defensive stand, the Wolverines finally converted on offense. Behind a double from graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis, Michigan scored three runs and patience at the plate with the bases loaded led to two runs being scored via walks.

Singles from junior catcher Gabe Sotres and Kim knocked in an additional four runs before sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo hit a two-run home run, propelling the Wolverines to a combined 11 runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Suddenly, the game was well out of reach, and Michigan cruised to its third-straight midweek victory. But despite the high-scoring innings, Smith attributes Jefferis’ fifth-inning double as the game-clinching play for the Wolverines.

“The biggest to me was Cody’s double with two outs (that) cleared the bases,” Smith said. “… It opened it up, took the pressure off the offense a little bit.”

After a deflating series loss to Nebraska, a dominant showing is just what Michigan needed, even if it stranded plenty of runners in the early innings. Complete showings are the formula to victory, and a strong defense makes it that much easier.