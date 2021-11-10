One minute into the game, senior guard Amy Dilk slipped out from underneath and hit the ground. The entire crowd was dead silent. Dilk remained on the ground for nearly three minutes, but was eventually able to walk off the court with some assistance.

The immediate injury created a dampened tone on the game, and No. 11 Michigan women’s basketball team (1-0) could never quite recover, leading to a tight 67-62 overtime win against IUPUI (0-1).

Trying to restart from the long pause, Danielle Rauch found Emily Kiser wide open who banked a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 5-4 lead. One minute later, senior guard Rauch again found Kiser for another 3-pointer to extend the lead. IUPUI went on a 11-6 run in response off the back of senior Anna Mortag, who scored the team’s first 10 points.

The Jaguars shot three 3-pointers in the first quarter shooting 60% behind the arc. Hillmon and Kiser accounted for all 14 of the Wolverines points in the first quarters, with the rest of the team failing to convert a shot

The Jaguars failed to make a shot for the first five minutes of the second quarter, starting 0-for-8. Despite this, IUPUI drew three defensive fouls and went 4-for-6 from the line in the second quarter.

With the injury to Dilk, freshman Jordan Hobbs got her first career action and was able to steal the ball from IUPUI guard Rachel Kent, which got the Wolverines bench on their feet fired up.

After a timeout, the Jaguars were finally able to get a basket through the net from guard Ali Berg to give IUPUI a 22-20 lead.

The lead would not last as the Wolverines proceeded to go on a 12-2 run to end the second quarter.

Michigan’s Leigha Brown would score the next five points to give Michigan a two point lead. The lower-classmen are already beginning to continue as they are getting into the rotation as Freshman guard Ari Wiggins got a steal to find herself alone for an easy lay up to give Michigan a five point lead

The Wolverines would go into halftime leading the Jaguars 32-24.

IUPUI would start the third quarter on a 5-0 run to cut Michigan to three. The Wolverines would rebound, though, with points on its next two possessions. Senior forward Naz Hillmon continued to be the heartbeat of this team as she scored the Wolverine’s first six points in the third quarter.

Hobbs, though, ignited the Crisler Center with another steal and fast-break layup. Hobbs would again capitalize on the next possession shooting from mid range and getting the and-one.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars went on a 7-0 run to consume the rest of the lead that Michigan had built throughout the third quarter, tying the game at 58. McLimore and Williams each scored 17 points for the game.

The game remained tied, but with the clock winding down senior wing Leigha Brown had a chance to win the game. Instead, her buzzer-beating 3-pointer clanged off the rim and sent the game to overtime.

In overtime, both teams failed to score in the first two minutes. With time winding down, Naz Hillmon drew a foul and converted one of her free throws to take a one-point lead. The Wolverines would never look back, extending the lead and avoiding a shocking upset in its first game of the season.