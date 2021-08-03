The Olympic games are halfway done and several Michigan athletes are heading home with medals.

The swimming and diving program, which had produced 71 medals heading into this year’s games, continued to be a force in the pool. Maggie MacNeil, who made headlines with her gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly last week, continued to add to her hardware. The Canada native took bronze in the 4×100-meter medley relay and silver in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. MacNeil is the first Wolverine varsity swimmer to earn three medals at one Olympics. She will be returning as a senior this fall.

In addition to MacNeil, 2019 graduate Siobhán Haughey, representing Hong Kong, won two silvers in the 100 and 200-meter freestyle. Haughey became the first athlete from Hong Kong to ever medal in swimming. Another 2019 graduate, Catie Deloof, took bronze for the United States in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

Michigan medaled in several other competitions as well. In diving, Michigan graduate assistant coach Michael Hixon won a silver medal in the synchronized three-meter springboard diving event. Hixon also took silver in the same event at the Rio 2016 games.

In softball, Amanda Chidester — who played for the Wolverines from 2009-2012 — suited up at right field for Team USA. The USA fell to Japan in the gold medal game and Chidester had to settle for silver.

On the soccer pitch, a current and former Wolverine will have a chance to win gold for Canada on Thursday. Junior defender Jayde Riviere and 2013 alum Shelina Zadorsky helped the Canadian team take down the heavily favored US Women’s national team, giving Canada a shot at its first gold in Women’s Olympic soccer.

Michigan athletes have a long track record of success at the Olympics, and this year’s crop have kept up the winning culture.