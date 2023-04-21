It may be the offseason, but it’s been a busy day for the No. 3 Michigan hockey team. After adding senior goaltender Jacob Barczewski from Canisius less than 12 hours ago, the Wolverines added senior forward Chase Pletzke from the University of Miami (OH).

A defensive specialist, Pletzke played all four years for the RedHawks, appearing in 20 games during the 2022-2023 season. Pletzke looks to play a stable role for Michigan in the future. The forward played over 100 games across his career as a defensive stalwart.

“I can’t thank Miami Hockey for all they have done for the past four years,” Pletzke said in a Twitter announcement. “With that being said, I’m excited for my next chapter with [Michigan hockey].”

Pletzke’s offensive contributions may not be where he excels, not logging a single point this past season, but his role often works best on the other end. The Wolverines hope Pletzke’s defensive presence as a projected bottom-six forward will lend itself to a penalty-kill unit that had its blemishes last season.

With a variety of departing senior leadership, Michigan adds another veteran presence that fits Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato’s systems.

And after a busy offseason day for Michigan, it hopes to go to bed stronger than it woke up.