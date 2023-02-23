In its last home meet of the 2022 indoor season, the Michigan men’s track and field team finished top three in every field event it competed in. It also made significant improvements in several track events — with sophomore Jacob Koerner leading the men’s team and setting a PR in the 200-meter dash.

The Wolverines asserted dominance in the field events, with freshman Zane Forist putting up 17.07 meters in the men’s shot put — outthrowing second place by nearly 1.5 meters. Junior Eli Winter threw 19.42 meters in weight throw to secure the third-place finish. Freshman Cole Sheldon finished second in the pole vault, recording a jump of 4.57 meters as his last successful attempt.

On the track, Michigan cracked multiple top-five finishes in other track events, including the men’s one mile and the men’s 400 meters. Junior Michael Hancock ran for 4:11.19 in the men’s one mile, making impressive efforts to narrow his distance with the leaders during the last two laps and ending in fifth.

Freshman Kelston Richmond ran a 50.65 in the 400-meter, finishing fourth overall. He didn’t have the best start to his lap but kicked it in with great explosiveness over the last 100 meters. He improved by nearly 0.3 seconds compared to his entry time coming into this meet.

Koerner started strong during his 200 and kept his edge over his opponents even when several attempted to take over his top spot. He gained a sizable lead during the first 50 meters, which helped him secure the win, while multiple opponents began to narrow the distance between them after the first 100 meters. Koerner ran for 21.57 seconds, breaking his best career record.

“I was trying to stay focused and run this race like every other race … warming up like normal and making sure I execute strong during the first 100 meters and coming home strong,” Koerner said.

Koerner also competed after recovering from a hamstring injury:

“This year, I’ve run like 21.8 … last two meets, I came off an injury with my hamstring, so obviously a big improvement for me (running a career-best record).”

He seemed satisfied with his performance and improvements, but is also excited for the upcoming Big Ten Indoor Championships and the outdoor season.

Koerner also revealed his plans for the Big Ten Championship, mentioning competing on the 300 track and getting involved in more mid-distance races during the outdoor season. He ran his first 400-meter not long ago and hopes to keep working on that.

When asked about the plan and vision going into the preparation and training for the Big Ten Championship and the outdoor season, Michigan coach Steven Rajewsky expressed the same positivity and excitement. Rajewsky said,

“Many athletes have different goals and marks… it’s very nice to compete at home, breaking some personal records, and most importantly, bringing positive energy and being excited to move forward.”

The Wolverines are ready to strike again at the Big Ten Championships with the confidence gained from the success in this last home meet of the season.