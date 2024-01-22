At the Simmons-Harvey Invitational, middle-distance took the Wolverines the furthest.

The Michigan men’s track team boasts a stable of elite distance runners, and counts on those workhorses to reliably hold down longer events. But on Saturday, the Wolverines also benefited from standout performances in relatively shorter events.

Michigan finished first of four teams at the tournament, tallying 151 points to surpass second place Penn State’s 137.5. The Wolverines swept the middle and long-distance podiums, taking home the victory in the 400, 600, 800, 1600 and 3000 meter races.

The usual suspects led the success, showing up in mid-season form for Michigan. Graduate Nick Foster set the tone with a 3:59.89 1600m victory, before returning to the track an hour and a half later. But his return was not to compete, rather to pace graduate Tom Brady through the home stretch of his 3000m race. Brady won his race as well, finishing with a time of 7:54.84.

“I think it was a second PR,” Brady said. “Now that gives (me) a little bit of confidence going into the rest of the season.”

Foster and Brady certainly impressed in their races, but that’s par for the course for the upperclassmen.

“Tom Brady just does what Tom Brady does,” Wolverines coach Kevin Sullivan said.

Brady and Foster received 2022 first- and second-team All-Big Ten honors, respectively. Brady holds the school indoor 3000m record, and Foster was part of the record-holding medley relay team. While their continued performance is paramount to Michigan’s future success, the emergence of a young, formidable cohort of middle-distance runners was Saturday’s most significant takeaway.

The 600m resulted in more of the same success: junior Miles Brown — after missing almost a year for injury — took first place at 1:17.10, and freshman John O’Reilly’s personal record 1:51.22 came in third. Freshman Camden Law won the 800m with a time of 1:50.78, and freshman Trent McFarland’s best time 1:51.22 was good for third.

“It felt good,” Law said. “I feel like the finish was there, but my legs sort of fell off towards the end.”

The freshmen’s ability to make a difference was a welcome sight for the Wolverines and critical to their success — Law’s strong time in the 800m was a key in particular. And whether it was Law’s best race or not, Brady was proud of the youth’s effort rounding out Michigan’s attack.

“Look at the 600, Miles Brown is looking really good,” Brady said. “And in the 800 we had (Law) just take the race and win it … I think we’re looking really strong.”

The 400m also proved to be an emerging area of strength for Michigan. Senior Dubem Awene, who ran the 200m earlier in the season, posted a first-place time of 46.17 — the fastest 400m in NCAA Division I this year.

Although the Wolverines dominated longer races, their sprinting effort was lackluster, as they failed to finish in the top three in the 60m and 200m races. Their veteran field effort made up for it, though, as senior Eli Winter took first with his personal record 20.56m weight throw and senior Tianhao Wei’s best distance 15.26m triple jump was good for first.

Michigan, aside from sprinting, controlled the meet across the board. Starting with middle-distance dominance, the Wolverines benefited from strong contributions from underclassmen and upperclassmen alike in a variety of events, winning the meet by a significant margin.