Just after sophomore sprinter Benny Diaz completed a grueling 60 meter hurdle qualifying race, a young voice from the stands coyly called out “Good job Benny”. With excitement in her eyes the little girl eagerly watched the remainder of the meet, which saw the Michigan men’s track and field team put out yet another strong distance performance while its sprinters lacked consistency and depth.

At home for the nonscoring Michigan Invitational, the Wolverines reinforced their durability as they ventured further into the 2024 season. The meet was characterized by young pacers getting valuable experience, as veteran athletes continued to get reps in. On the field, Michigan competed largely solo in sparse events, fighting for podium finishes that proved to be just out of reach.

The start of the meet saw a multitude of qualifying events, including Diaz’s 60 meter hurdle race. The weekend started off turbulent with an opponent’s false start in the 60 meter hurdles, forcing Diaz to slowly return to the start line as the only one to clear the first hurdle. But getting off fast again, Diaz put up a personal best time of 8.10 seconds.

“It was a little weird,” Diaz said. “Because I’ve been getting a good amount of false starts through these couple of meets. I’ve been getting used to it, which helps in learning what to do when that happens. … I’m just a little bit more prepared and just able to get through that race a little bit better.”

However, Diaz was unable to find the same burst during the finals, as experience proved its importance. Unattached sprinter Sierra Hendrix-Williamson, who graduated from Michigan in 2021, impressed in the final race, finishing second with a time of 8.075 seconds, just one-thousandth of a second behind first place competitor Almighty Williamson from Eastern Michigan.

“It was nice to be able to work against some good guys,” Diaz said. “Obviously, I didn’t do really amazing. I did a little bit better yesterday. But, I really just focused on what I needed to do today. I didn’t, per say, execute, but I learned what I need to do in two weeks.”

As for the rest of the sprinters, overmatched by the opposition, the Wolverines faced an uphill battle from the start. Michigan had zero podium finishes in any of the short distance competitions. While most competitors went out with an aggressive start, that aggression was unsustainable, and they were outraced. This was highlighted by junior sprinter Jacob Koerner, who ran in the lead for the first half of the 400 meter race, but was eventually overtaken, ending last in his heat and fourth overall with a time of 48.46 seconds.

Success came, as usual, in the distance races for Michigan. The 800 meter race saw the return of 2023 Big Ten 600 meter champion, junior Miles Brown. After sustaining an injury during the 2023 season, this meet marked his return to the 800 meter event. While it wasn’t the explosive return Brown may have hoped for, he was able to pull off a top-10 finish, coming in ninth with a time of 1:51.94.

“(Brown) is still a little bit rusty,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said. “He hasn’t run the 800 in probably close to a year and a half. So we’re in a good spot fitness wise and he’s just getting comfortable racing again.”

On the field, the majority of the Wolverines competed on their own in their respective events. Shot put saw the concerted effort of graduate student Aiden Felty and sophomore Zane Forist. Felty threw a personal best length of 17.97 meters and finished fourth overall, while Forist finished sixth overall with a length of 17.02 meters.

The rest of the Michigan distance runners showed fortitude over the weekend, taking the meet as an opportunity to build on an already strong foundation. The 3000 meter race saw ten competitors for the Wolverines, championed by graduate student Tom Brady, who served as a pacer. Brady set out an aggressive pace for his young teammates, before leaving the race at the 2000 meter mark, solidifying Michigan’s intentions for the meet.

In the mile race, graduate Nick Foster ran a season best time of 3:58. He was shepherded by freshman Trent McFarland, who proved to be an effective pacer, exiting after just 800 meters and setting up Foster for an aggressive second-place finish.

“It’s great setting up meets at home with so much depth,” Foster said. “It really helps everybody just compete faster.”

The Michigan Invitational saw more of the same early season patterns for the Wolverines. Distance runners exemplified their skill set and captivating presence on the team, while sprinters showed inconsistency and field events lacked depth.