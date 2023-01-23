In a close match, a team needs to lean on its best performers to pull out a victory. On Saturday, that is exactly what the Michigan men’s track and field team did.

The Wolverines’ distance runners made the difference in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational, accounting for a bulk of Michigan’s victories against Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan State. The distance runners’ collective dominance was prominent throughout the meet, and the Wolverines needed each of their performances for their success.

The Wolverines’ distance domination was especially on display in the 3000 meter race. The top four finishers in the event came from Michigan: senior Nick Foster, graduate student Tom Brady, junior Oli Raimond and junior Zach Stewart. The race got out to a blistering start, with Foster and Brady working back and forth out front, as pacers Arjun Jha and Michael Hancock kept them on their toes before bowing out of the race about halfway through.

In the end, it was Foster’s performance that stole the show, as he blew his teammates away in the final two laps – eclipsing his personal record by 5.29 seconds.

“I haven’t run a hard 3k in a while,” Foster said. “A couple of my boys did a really nice job kind of getting me going. I’m just trying to get some points for the team.”

His performance came with the Wolverines up just 12 points with three events remaining. Foster’s performance was essential for them to establish their position at the top late in the meet.

While the 3000 meter run proved critical to Michigan’s win, its other distance runners shared the spotlight as well. Freshman Ian Hill won his first collegiate race in the mile, running a 4:12.80, and junior Michael Hancock finished directly behind him. In the 800 meter race, Michigan again took the top spots, with sophomore Henry Johnson first and senior Thomas Shilgalis setting the pace at second.

In the middle-distance 600 meter race, senior Cole Johnson and sophomore Miles Brown held the two and three spots for the Wolverines. While not the same kind of domination the longer distance runners posted, the podium finishes were still vital to the team victory.

“We don’t have a lot of scored meets throughout the season,” assistant coach Steven Rajewsky said. “We had multiple people finishing in those top spots, then it’s about how well do they compete. That’s where it’s of value.”

These performances were clearly valuable, as Michigan walk away from the Simmons-Harvey invitational with a win over three solid Big Ten programs. It featured strong showings from its distance runners, whose numerous podium placements accumulated large portions of the teams points – ultimately making all the difference.