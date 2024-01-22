Graduate distance runners Tom Brady and Nick Foster are no strangers to the success that the Michigan men’s track and field team has found recently through their events. Foster is a first-team All American and school record holder in the distance medley relay, and Brady holds numerous school records and was a Big Ten champion in the 2023 outdoor season for the 10,000-meter race.

Their individual accolades are impressive on their own, but as two of the eldest members of the team, their leadership was on full display in the Wolverines’ first scoring meet of the season on Saturday at the Simmons-Harvey invitational.

“They’re dogs, that’s all there really is to it,” freshman distance runner Camden Law said. “After your race to just be like, ‘Yeah, you know it was just a good base for today.’ And it’s like, ‘Do you not understand what you just did?’ ”

The demeanor and unselfish attitudes of the veterans towards their accomplishments shows that, despite their greatness, they just want what’s best for their team. The individual glory will come, but ensuring through their support that their teammates excel as well is paramount to team-wide success. Foster put that on full display in the 3,000-meter race on Saturday.

Foster dominated the mile race early on in the meet, pushing himself to a sub-four minute time and taking home first place. His day looked to be done after winning his main event, instead he was still slotted in for the 3,000-meter race alongside Brady. Foster left room to pace himself in an early-season throwaway race.

But after the starting gun, Foster didn’t pace himself. Rather, he pushed his teammate. He charged ahead as Brady chased for the opening half of the race, before dropping out as Brady raced to a facility record and personal record of 7:54:84.

“It felt pretty good, I asked Nick to help me out,” Brady said. “And he got me through pretty perfectly.”

Not only did Foster pace Brady in the early stages of a record-setting race, but he didn’t back off with his encouragement. After Foster completed his pacing job, he remained on the outskirts of the track, yelling advice and support to Brady and their other teammates. He never wavered in his aid, and showcased his leadership even though he was no longer actively running in the race.

“They’re such good leaders on the team,” Law said. “Coming in as a freshman it’s always good to have dudes who are there for you and support you.”

Brady and Foster are dominant veterans for Michigan in their respective races, but their importance in each meet comes in much more than the points they earn through individual placements. Continually demonstrating their leadership and pushing the rest of the team to perform their best, they are the driving force behind the Wolverines’ strong distance group early in the 2024 indoor season.