With the ITA National Indoor Championship around the corner, the No. 14 Michigan men’s tennis team needed a strong performance in the ITA Kickoff to punch its ticket. Entering the weekend with Nevada and either No. 9 Stanford or No. 22 Memphis on the docket, the Wolverines needed someone to step up to the competition.

And junior Patorn Hanchaikul was up to the task.

Hanchaikul’s successes didn’t come right away, though, starting off poorly in doubles. Partnering with junior Will Cooksey, the duo fell behind against the Wolf Pack’s Edgar Destouet and Youssef Kadiri, 3-5. This misstep ultimately proved inconsequential, as the match was abandoned when Michigan won the doubles point behind strong play on other courts.

The poor start in doubles for Hanchaikul didn’t deter him, though, as he convincingly won his singles match against Nevada’s Remy Tregoures, 6-1, 6-1. Throughout the match, Hanchaikul simply outplayed Tregoures, hitting cleaner ground strokes and playing strong defense.

With a Wolverine victory over the Wolf Pack, due in part to Hanchaikul’s singles effort, Michigan set its sights on the Cardinal, who had defeated the Tigers with ease. The winner would advance to the ITA National Indoor Championship.

Needing another win to make the ITA National Indoor Championship, the Wolverines needed Hanchaikul to play to the same level.

However, Hanchaikul’s undefeated start to the weekend didn’t last. In an extremely close doubles match, he and Cooksey fell in a tiebreaker to Stanford’s Aryan Chaudhary and Harsh Hemang Parikh, 7-6 (2).

Despite the loss, Hanchaikul’s day was not over. He had the chance to rebound in singles, where he took on the Cardinal’s No. 53 Neel Rajesh.

After five straight holds to open up the match, Hanchaikul broke Rajesh’s serve on a deciding point. With a 4-2 lead, Hanchaikul powered ahead to dominantly win the first set, 6-2. Throughout the set, Hanchaikul outplayed Rajesh during the points that mattered most, and was the catalyst for the start of a strong performance.

However, Rajesh picked up his level of play, and broke Hanchaikul’s serve late en route to a 7-5 second set victory.

“I feel like I dipped a little bit in the second set,” Hanchaikul said. “I wasn’t able to focus too well and I … let (Rajesh) back into the match.”

This set up an all-important third set, where it became apparent that the winner would take home all the marbles for his respective team. One set, one winner, one ticket punched to the ITA National Indoor Championship.

Hanchaikul got out to an early 2-0 lead following a break, stretching his lead to 4-1. This time, he did not relent. After splitting the next two games, Hanchaikul was set up to win his match on serve. On match point, Rajesh missed an approach shot, clinching the match for Hanchaikul and a victory for the Wolverines.

“(Hanchaikul) responded great,” Michigan coach Sean Maymi said. “(He) was fighting like crazy (and) made (Rajesh) play every single shot.”

Collapsing to the ground and mobbed by his teammates, Hanchaikul had toughed out a win in a three-set thriller, sending the Wolverines to the ITA National Indoor Championship in the biggest match of his life.

“It feels good that all the hard work has paid off,” Hanchaikul said. “Countless hours on court, off court, (and) doing fitness, everything is starting to pay off and (I’m) super proud of what I’ve done.”

Four dual-matches into his first full season as a starter, Hanchaikul has cemented himself as an important piece for Michigan. 4-0 in singles play so far, Hanchaikul has provided crucial value to a Wolverine team that lost many of their stars from last season.

And if he continues to perform this way, Hanchaikul could be crucial to another successful year of Michigan men’s tennis.