Following the Michigan (no. 4) men’s tennis team’s loss in the doubles point against the Harvard men’s tennis team, the Wolverines found themselves in an unfamiliar place.

Looking to redeem their 4-3 loss from last season against Harvard (no. 18) and its subsequent defeat in doubles play, Michigan was ravenous for the win. But its appetite was only satiated when it clinched a home win over the Crimson.

“Especially early in the season, it’s huge for us against a team like Harvard,” fifth-year Patrick Maloney said. “We lost 4-3 to them last year, so we kind of came into that match looking for revenge, losing the doubles point even added on to that and made it even tougher.

Maloney and senior Ondrej Styler entered the court as an undefeated doubles pairing hoping to continue their five-set streak. Instead, aces and tough serve-receive from Harvard startled the pair, losing both their match and the team’s double’s point, the latter for the first time all season.

“We didn’t play well. At all,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “It was the worst doubles we’ve played all year and the guys know it.”

Based on their last meeting’s performance and without the cushion of doubles point, Michigan knew it needed to show improvement given their point deficit.

It did just that.

By extending their rallies and aggressive singles play, Michigan put itself back into the competition. The Wolverines entered into three-set matches in four out-of-six of their singles. Junior Jacob Bickersteth dropped the first set against Harvard’s Mark Ktiri, but with great determination to avenge his losses against the Crimson, he pushed for a third set. With crafty line shots and continued grit from Bickersteth, he secured the match for the Wolverines.

“Sometimes it’s a hard lesson but it’s one that we needed,” Steinberg said. “I told them that after the doubles, listen ‘you’re 7-0, you’ve won every doubles point, but now you’re going to be challenged, and they did great.’ ”

Fifth-year Andrew Fenty similarly served up his revenge following his singles loss in his meeting last year with Harvard. Fenty quelled out his opponent with quickness, winning the match 6-4, 6-1, giving another win to the Wolverines.

“It was a character win today,” Steinberg said. “We have to find ways to win when we lose doubles point too. They can lean on it just like this, and think hey, we’ve done it before against a really good team.”

Despite the adversity Michigan faced early in the match it was able to take command of the match, fueled by the team’s grit and determination to take back the win.

“Getting dug into that hole early on but it tested us mentally and physically,” Maloney said. “And we’ll look back into this match a couple of months from now and be happy it happened.”

As the Wolverines continue their undefeated campaign in the weeks to come, they will need to lead with the same mentality they used to secure revenge over Harvard.