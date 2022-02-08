Side-by-side, sophomore Jacob Bickersteth and junior Ondrej Styler — the No. 17 Michigan men’s tennis team’s No. 2 and No. 3 singles — fought tooth-and-nail for three sets in unfamiliar territory. Left to battle for more than an hour, neither was able to capture the third-set victory needed for the Wolverines to clinch a victory over No. 19 Harvard, leading to a narrow 4-3 loss.

“Ondrej is sometimes a big brother out there for Jacob,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “They had a great connection and fought together but just came up short.”

Two vastly different stories trailed Bickersteth and Styler heading into this duel with Harvard. Bickersteth entered on a roll, sporting a 4-0 spring singles record. His three most recent wins came at the Wolverines’ No. 2 spot, while Styler made his first appearance back in Michigan’s lineup since the team’s season-opening faceoff against Virginia Tech on Jan. 16.

Due to a left wrist injury he re-aggravated versus the Hokies, Styler was forced to adjust his left backhand to a slice in order to continue rallies. Even then, he came back from a first-set loss to defeat Harvard’s Harris Walker, 7-5, in the second and rebounded from a 1-4 deficit to narrowly lose the final set, 4-6.

“When I was left on the court for the match’s deciding point, my teammates were there for me,” Styler said.

Not only were Styler’s teammates there to support him until his final point, but they also set the stage for his match to decide the Wolverines’ fate.

After losing the doubles point when its No. 2 — senior Patrick Maloney/Bickersteth — and No. 3 — sophomore Gavin Young/freshman Will Cooksey — doubles pairs fell 5-7 and 4-6, respectively, Michigan fell in an 0-2 hole. The Wolverines then lost another point when senior Andrew Fenty fell to No. 17-ranked Henry von der Schulenburg 4-6, 1-6. Before his singles match, though, Fenty and sophomore Nino Ehrenschneider teamed up to complete an impressive victory over Harvard’s No. 11-ranked pair of Brian Shi and Daniel Milavsky.

Michigan quickly bounced back to capture a 3-2 lead with straight-set victories from No. 4 singles Maloney, No. 5 singles Young and No. 6 singles Ehrenschneider. Maloney and Young each improved their spring singles records this year to 4-1, while Ehrenschneider went to 3-2 on the season.

“I was playing a little behind Pat,” Young said. “But I was able to boost my energy when I looked to my right and saw him winning as well. I thought I was serving well, and I was able to capitalize on my return games too.”

Despite the loss, Styler’s fight through his injury is emblematic of the dedication he has always brought during his three years at Michigan.

“I found a way to compete with all of these great players with no backhand, and that’s a huge foundation for my confidence going into the next match,” Styler said. “I enjoy and cherish every moment that I have on the court.”

Through this close loss to Harvard, the Wolverines remain steadfast in seeking victories moving forward, no matter where they are slotted in on match day. The narrowness of the loss only increases that determination.

“Wherever Coach needs me in the lineup, I’ll be ready to show up and give my best effort,” Young said. “Where I’m placed in the singles lineup is just a number.”