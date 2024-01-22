Late in the Michigan men’s tennis team’s match against Tennessee, all eyes turned to one matchup: senior Gavin Young for Michigan, against the Volunteers’ Johannus Monday. All was on the line, as the winner of the matchup would claim victory for their team in the match.

But after pushing the match to its final set, Young fell, and so did the 14th-ranked Wolverines (1-1) to no. 6 Tennessee (4-0) on Thursday. The Volunteers had already claimed the doubles point, and while Michigan had a chance to come back if Young had won the final set of singles play, he could not finish the job.

The Wolverines opened doubles competition strong, claiming the first point in two out of the three matchups. However, Tennessee rebounded in each, taking command of the matches.

Michigan’s duo of senior Jacob Bithersteck and sophomore Bjorn Swenson fell 6-2 against Monday and Angel Diaz after taking a 2-1 lead. Senior Nico Ehrenschneider and Young also fell 6-2 to the Volunteers after winning just 8% of their returning points, compared to Younes Lalami and Filip Apltauer’s 50%.

Juniors Patorn Hanchaikul and Will Cooksey lagged behind Filip Pieczonka and Shunsuke Mitsui, falling 5-4 in an unfinished match. By virtue of taking the lead in doubles play, Tennessee claimed the point and led 1-0.

“Last year they had some established teams,” Michigan coach Sean Maymi said. ”And this year we’re trying to find the right mix and (find) which guys will pair up with whom. And also, Tennessee’s a very good doubles team.”

The Wolverines were unfocused and in search of chemistry. Having lost three of their six starters from their 2022-23 campaign, they entered the season as a team in transition. Their new doubles pairs struggled to overcome deficits and avoid blowing leads. But when singles competition began, Michigan’s fate seemed as if it had turned on a dime.

The Wolverines came roaring out of the gate, as Bickersteth, Hanchaikul and sophomore Nicholas Steighleghner each won their first sets. While junior Will Cooksey’s early loss against Pieczonka doubled the Volunteers’ lead, Hanchaikul pulled back a point, and Michigan made it 2-1. Next, Swenson fell against Pieczonka, but Steighleghner kept the Wolverines alive with back-to-back points to close out his victory over Diaz. The Wolverines trailed 3-2, but they were breathing down the Volunteers’ necks.

And with just two matches still in play, Bickersteth closed out a dramatic victory over Lalami in a tie-breaking third set. The matchup was marred by inefficiency on Bickersteth’s part, as he secured just 42% of his break points to Lalami’s 80%. A stalwart of the team and ranked no.9 in the country, he assumed the role of Atlas and carried their weight on his shoulders.

Monday took the first set 7-5, but the two tied 6-6 in the second set, with Young winning the tiebreaker to force a third. While Young remained in the contest throughout the set, he was constantly playing catch up.

With the match knotted at four games a piece, both players were just two games away from victory. Monday brought the score to 5-4, forcing Young into a must-score position. From there, Monday stood his ground and forced an error to bring the score to 6-4, as the Volunteers won the set, the matchup, the singles point, and the match overall.

“I think maybe one thing I could change was maintaining a higher (serving) percentage,” Young said “I feel like with a match like that with two big servers, holding service is really crucial.”

Monday and Young returned a similar number of service points, but Monday had a slightly higher percentage, 66% compared to Young’s 62%. The thin but decisive margin illustrates the distinction for the Wolverines: They were always in the match, constantly fighting, but never quite able to surge ahead.

“I think if we just give ourselves enough opportunities like this, we’re gonna start to come out on the positive end,” said Maymi. “We’re playing one of the better teams in the SEC on the road, (and) playing on the road is really difficult.”

While Michigan played Tennessee closely and never quite suffered a major deficit, that is no consolation for the Wolverines, as a loss is still ultimately a loss. With more tough opponents looming, they will look to build more of the chemistry that they lacked in Thursday’s match.