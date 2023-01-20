After the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team secured the doubles point with No. 1 pair Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young to win their set 6-3, followed by No. 2 pair Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler winning their set 6-4, the Wolverines (2-0 overall) rode through three of four completed singles matches to handily beat No. 6 Tennessee (4-1 overall), 4-1.

“Our goal is to be number one, and that’s what we do every day,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said.

In the doubles portion of the contest, the No. 3 doubles team went down 3-0 in its first set, placing the pressure on the top two pairs to win and grasp the first point of the match.

And they delivered.

The No. 1 pair of Fenty and Young stole a break on a double fault to go up 4-2, and after an ace to stretch their lead to 5-2, blew a chance in the next game to take the set. However, they came back from a 40-15 hole to win their set, 6-3. After going up a break 3-2 with a back-corner winner, No. 2 doubles Maloney and Styler clinched the doubles point to put the Wolverines up 1-0 with Styler’s cross-court winner.

“Tight games, we were able to break out a deuce point to break,” Young said. “… It really could’ve gone either way. I think the doubles is a great momentum booster for the singles.”

This certainly held true for Young, who was the first to force a break and the first to win a set of any of the singles players.

However, No. 1 singles Maloney was the first to win a singles match. He began to take control midway through the first set with a shot towards the corner that the Volunteers’ Shunsuke Mitsui barely got his racquet on to go up 4-2. Continuing with a nice slice and a winner, Maloney cruised his way to a 5-2 lead.

Then the match got interesting. After having his serve broken, Maloney broke back to win the set 6-4, kicking off six-consecutive breaks between sets one and two.

“It felt good (because) I just wasn’t serving well today,” Maloney said. “It was a poor serving performance by me, but knowing that I was in every return game of his, it kind of took some pressure off me, I kind of knew I could get that break at will if I needed to.”

With that confidence, Maloney finally held at 3-2 in the second set, and later broke Mitsui yet again to 5-3, before climbing out of a hole to hold and win the match 6-3.

Styler, playing No. 3 singles, was the second to win his match, giving Michigan a 3-0 lead in the process. The first set was a stalemate, reaching a seven-point tiebreaker at 6-6. Down 4-1 in the tiebreaker, Styler’s luck turned. He won six of the next seven points to win the tiebreaker, 7-5. He then took the upper hand in the second set, where Styler cruised out to a 3-0 lead and held off Tennessee’s Emile Hudd after being broken, eventually winning his match 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

After Tennessee’s Johannus Monday defeated Fenty to cut the Wolverines lead to 3-1, it came down to Young. He was last on the court to win his match (6-4, 2-6, 6-2), providing the clinching point needed to ensure Michigan’s 4-1 victory after the Volunteers’ Blaise Bicknell hit the ball into the net.

And when Bicknell did, the Wolverines finished the day with a key early victory against a tough opponent.