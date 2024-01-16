Kicking off its season, the No. 14 Michigan men’s tennis team has a lot to prove.

After losing their top three players — national runner-up Ondrej Styler, Andrew Fenty and Patrick Maloney — the Wolverines are set to reload. This year, with senior Gavin Young paving the way, they hope to prove that they can still compete with top-end competition — despite opening the season ranked lower than they’re used to.

To begin its climb, Michigan played DePaul Monday. The Wolverines, and Young himself, faced adversity off the bat. During the doubles matchup, the Blue Devils unexpectedly took the lead over No. 2 doubles, sophomore Bjorn Swenson and senior Jacob Bickersteth, defeating them, 6-3. No. 3 doubles, junior Will Cooksey and sophomore Nicholas Steiglehner, won 6-2 to tie the doubles games 1-1. Left to the No. 1 doubles, junior Patorn Hanchaikul and Young, to decide the doubles point. The Michigan duo blew their early lead to lose the set 4-6, and with that the point.

“I think it was definitely a little bit like of a wake-up, we got obviously lots of those points,” Young said. “…We knew we were in for a battle.”

With this upset, Young came back for his singles match with a determination and level of focus that was contagious to his teammates. The moment he stepped on the court, the tone in the room changed. The disappointment from his previous doubles match was apparent. It was now his job to lead by example and take care of business.

The relentlessness could be seen in his eyes and it transferred to every point. In the first set, Young went up 1-0 holding his serve. While Young then dropped the next game on the opponent’s serve, his intensity did not fade.

Following that, Young did not give up a single game in the rest of the set to win it 6-1. In the second set, his opponent — DePaul’s Leon Huck — was trying to win points non-stop, hitting Young with ground strokes at the baseline followed by drop shots at the net. Even with the variety of shots, he could not overcome Young’s ball placement and resolve.

Young was dominant at the net, putting depth on his groundstrokes and keeping his volleys shallow — taking options away from his opponent.

Young’s victory gave the Wolverines a 2-1 lead over the Blue Devils, shifting the momentum back to Michigan. And across the courts, all the Wolverines continued to keep a lead over DePaul. After the two doubles losses, Michigan came back to win every singles match. The determination to overcome adversity was exuberant in the Varsity Tennis Center.

“My first match I was crazy, crazy nervous,” Young said. “So we try to manage those as much as you can. But you’re going to be nervous. So, I mean, almost enjoy the nervousness and enjoy the moment.”

Although Michigan has a long way to go to reach the height of last year’s squad, against DePaul, Young proved he can be the one to lead the charge.