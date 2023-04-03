After losing the doubles point against Louisville on Sunday, the Michigan men’s tennis team headed into singles play with a deficit. As the Wolverines scrambled for an answer they turned to the No. 10 ranked player in the country and a former All-American, fifth-year Andrew Fenty who was the heavy favorite to beat the Cardinals’ No. 76 Natan Rodrigues and help Michigan regain control of the match. His hard-fought win was emblematic of the Wolverines’ showing Sunday, with the whole team battling from behind to pull off their seventh ranked win this season.

After winning the coin toss, Fenty elected to serve, retreating to the baseline to begin the match. Rodrigues came out hot, fighting Fenty’s normally solid service, and began to take control of the ball. He ran Fenty all over the floor, and eventually hit a winner to break Fenty’s serve.

“I came out a little bit nervous,” Fenty admitted.

Thankfully those nerves didn’t affect him for long. He broke Rodrigues back in straight points. Fenty then went on to win the next game quickly, capitalizing off of Rodrigues’ unforced errors and his own strong serving to put himself up 2-1.

Fenty kept his foot on the gas for the rest of the set, taking every single game in quick succession, often breaking Rodrigues in straight points. Rodrigues began to look demoralized, no longer running after reachable balls, while Fenty jumped up and down on the baseline, fully energized. Fenty hit a powerful ace to close out the first set 6-1, yelling in celebration.

“I felt like I was flowing,” Fenty said. “I was playing too good for him.”

However, Rodrigues seemed to find a second wind as he came out of the break looking rested and energized. Shots that had been going sideways now found their home just inside the baseline, making Fenty’s returns longer and tougher to finish.

Similarly to the first set, though, Fenty came roaring back. Hitting multiple impossible-looking shots in a row, including one behind the back, he took a 40-15 lead in game two. Smashing another ace into the wall of the Varsity Tennis Center, Fenty seemed poised to take the second set as easily as he had the last one.

Unfortunately for Fenty, Rodrigues had other plans. Fenty was up 40-0 in game eight and serving to put Rodrigues away for good when Rodrigues began firing off his shots with a newfound vigor. Fenty seemed to stumble on the adjustment, hitting a couple into the net. Rodrigues broke Fenty, yelling as he finally tied up the second set.

On Rodrigues’ serve Fenty looked fired up, zeroing in on his returns to go up 30-0 in the ninth game, but Rodrigues continued to push Fenty off the baseline, making his returns harder and harder. Rodrigues was able to keep Fenty off kilter for long enough to take the game, taking control of the second set for the first time.

Rodrigues took the next two points off of misplaced balls and missed first serves from Fenty, so Fenty buckled down once again. He brought the game to deuce and hit a winner down the line to tie up the set, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Locked in a back and forth battle, Fenty and Rodrigues each held onto their serves, sending the match into a tiebreaker. Fenty slammed a couple serves leaving Rodrigues scrambling, and Fenty leading 5-1. Rodrigues managed to scramble back to tie it up 5-5, but hit the ball into the net to give Fenty the edge he needed.

“I made some mistakes,” Fenty said. “I kinda brought him back into the match.”

Trying to hold Fenty off the baseline, Rodrigues hit the ball long on his first serve and had to reel in his power for his second serve. Fenty capitalized on the weaker ball, slamming a cross court winner. After the ball bounced for a second time, Fenty threw his racquet in celebration and lifted his hands into the air.

“I didn’t go away,” Fenty said. “I just told myself I’m not going away, and if he wins, I’m gonna make it as tough as possible.”

Fenty’s tough play and “never give up” attitude gave the Wolverines the stability they needed in a tough match against Louisville. Giving Michigan its first lead of the match and constantly keeping the energy up in the Varsity Tennis Center, Fenty’s stamina was put to the test, and found worthy.