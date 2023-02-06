Placed in the context of the season, the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s victory on Sunday may appear to be just another notch onto an undefeated record — the completion of a flawless stretch of results against three consecutive ranked opponents in only a week.

For the Wolverines (8-0 overall) however, the competitive 4-3 win against No. 18 Harvard (4-2) clearly presented new challenges. Instead of fearing them, Michigan embraced those tests to outlast its opponent.

“Harvard played great,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “So the guys had it in their mind. They beat us last year there and we really, really wanted this one. So they dug deep for it.”

The Crimson, who had also won three straight ranked matches two weeks ago, displayed their prowess early and handed the Wolverines their first doubles point loss of the year.

But needing all four wins in singles play to clinch the match, Michigan responded with authority. Sophomore Will Cooksey, fifth-year Patrick Maloney and junior Gavin Young claimed commanding first set victories in each of their matches.

The decibel level in the building increased. It had all the makings of a match-defining momentum shift.

Instead, Harvard brought more challenges to the table. Centerstage on Court No. 1, No. 16 senior Ondrej Styler dropped his first set to No. 46 Harris Walker (6-4). The Crimson claimed another set on Court No. 5 via Marc Ktiri, as he took the lead over junior Jacob Bickersteth.

Luckily for the Wolverines, the pressure didn’t spread to the southwest corner of the Varsity Tennis Center. Fifth-year Andrew Fenty proved his claim as the No. 6 player in the nation, cruising to a victory on Court No. 2 over Daniel Milavsky (6-4, 6-2). Junior Gavin Young emulated his teammate next to him, winning in straight sets as well (6-4, 6-1).

On the other hand, Maloney and Cooksey’s second sets reversed fortune, meaning Michigan was in for the long-haul as they sought to force — and win — third sets on four courts.

If the Wolverines were discouraged by this, their demeanor didn’t show it. If anything, it happened to play into their biggest strength — a program-defining environment of unabashed support.

“(We) train really hard to have long matches and tough matches,” Maloney said. “And the way we play helps us in those long matches, helps us kind of get through the finish line … having your teammates just pushing you and supporting you for however long they may be. It makes it a lot easier.”

The claps and cheers translated to on-court results, with Bickersteth picking up a commanding lead in the second set and never looking back. Maloney also took control, taking only eight games to beat Ronan Jachuck and secure the final result for Michigan.

“It was big for us to come out hot in singles and grind out some tough matches and three-setters,” Maloney said. “So it was good to be tested at home like that, especially coming off of being away at Baylor with a quick turnaround just days later.”

Facing more tough competition down the stretch, Michigan may not always be able to control when they are outplayed. But with their energy — something they can control — as vibrant as it was Sunday, they can turn more challenges into opportunities to win.