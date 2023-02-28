The Big Ten Men’s Swim and Dive Championship at Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor brought No. 17 Michigan (7-4 overall) new school records and a third-place finish behind No. 6 Indiana (7-1) and No. 8 Ohio State (5-0).

Despite swimming being an individual sport, the Wolverines’ bronze medal is credited in large part to their work as a team and the support from the home atmosphere.

Sophomore Gal Groumi in particular really enjoyed the home pool advantage.

Michigan started strong with two second-place finishes from its 200-yard medley relay and 800-yard freestyle relay teams. Strong underwater kicks and quick-paced strokes in the 200 brought the Wolverines within four-hundredths of a second from first place, and consistency aided Michigan in its 800.

All eyes were on Groumi in the 200-yard individual medley as the defending Big Ten Champion. Three other Wolverines were in his heat, giving Michigan half of the swimmers in the final. Groumi was consistently first, defeating the second-place swimmer by over a second.

“I realized I was going to win from my first 50,” Groumi said. “My mentality is just go as fast as possible. I trained the IM and I know exactly what it is.”

When asked about the significance of a Wolverine-dominated heat, Groumi recognized the importance.

“It makes a huge difference and a huge impact,” Groumi told The Daily. “You can see on the other teams’ faces that they’re scared.”

The 50-yard freestyle came down to the touch into the wall, in which junior Bence Szabados was unable to clinch a win by five-hundredths of a second.

Sophomore Cameron Gammage placed fourth in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving finals, breaking a five-year school record in the 1-meter with 406.30 points. Gammage was less than one point away from earning a medal, unable to break the persistent Hoosier and Buckeye dominance.

A second gold for Groumi, this time in the 100-yard butterfly, propelled Michigan into day three. Groumi’s long underwaters and powerful pull earned him Canham, Michigan and Big Ten records with a time of 44.50 seconds.

“I try to not think about anything. I try to just feel the water, and engage in the race,” Groumi said. “(I) just try to think about myself and be the best.”

Graduate student Jared Daigle and freshman Eitan Ben-Shitrit both medalled in the 400-yard individual medley with second and third place. Daigle crept from behind after being in fifth for the butterfly leg, while Ben-Shitrit had a stronger first half that fell back during the freestyle leg, after which he was ultimately unable to make up the lost time.

In the 100-yard backstroke, junior Wyatt Davis proved his speed by breaking his own school record from the previous day in the 400-yard medley relay, with a new time of 45.20 seconds and second place.

The Wolverines went into the final day with a firm third-place standing, hoping to decrease the gap between them and Ohio State. There were no Michigan swimmers in the final heat of the 1650-meter freestyle, but sophomore Connor Hunt swam faster than multiple final heat competitors in the afternoon, skyrocketing onto the podium into fifth place. Davis once again cemented his strength as a backstroker, getting the bronze in the 200-yard backstroke.

Groumi placed seventh in prelims for the 200-yard butterfly, but came back with vengeance, earning a silver medal to Indiana’s Brendan Burns for the second year in a row. With this race, Groumi became the sole Wolverine with a medal in each of his individual events.

“Swimming is a very individual sport, but in the Big Ten and NCAA, especially at the college level, it’s a team sport,” Groumi said. “It’s a very different experience. Swimming for the team is why I swim faster.”

That was clear at Canham, where home-pool advantage and team camaraderie led to a strong bronze medal finish for Michigan.