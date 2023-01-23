In the first race of the day, senior Cam Peel entered the water swimming the final leg of the 200 yard medley relay just four hundredths of a second ahead of Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev. The crowd cheered as Peel neared the wall neck and neck with Gaziev.

But, Peel fell behind and the Wolverines were unable to win the relay as the Michigan men’s swim and dive team dropped its first event of the meet.

The first event foreshadowed the remainder of the afternoon as Michigan (5-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) fell to Ohio State (5-0, 1-0), winning just seven of the 16 events en route to losing 151.5-148.5. Similar to the final result, the Wolverines came up just short of the winning spot in many events.

“Everyone had moments where they came up short,” Peel said. “That’s where we’re going to have to sharpen those edges and that’s ultimately the difference maker for a team like ours that relies on depth.”

After the first three events, the Wolverines had yet to win a single race. That said, junior Wyatt Davis stepped up and shifted momentum for Michigan in the 100 backstroke. In a close race, Davis tied Buckeyes’ Alex Quach with a time of 47.34. Freshman Jack Wilkining was also able to score coming in fourth, and helped turn the tide.

In the Wolverines’ strongest events, they were able to compile two sweeps in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, finishing in all top four spots. Junior Ansell Froass finished top two in both events, continuing to lead Michigan in the breaststroke.

On the diving end, sophomore Cameron Gammage continued to look promising, placing first in the three meter and second in the one meter. Following his highest scoring dive, a forward 2.5 with two twists, Gammage looked to continue improving his all around consistency.

“Coach has been getting me to work on my consistency,” Gammage said. “This early on in the season it’s hard to expect that but it’s slowly but surely coming. As we move into the Big Ten I’ll be looking to score a bit higher.”

Just before the halfway point of the meet, the most competitive individual event took place. Peel, who leads the Wolverines in freestyle, started off the 50 freestyle going into the turn slightly ahead. Finishing strong, Peel and junior Bence Szabados were both able to out-touch Ohio State’s Gaziev, securing more points for the Wolverines.

“A teammate made up what we call the hive mind which is like a bee hive,” Peel said. “Every person is equally important and that proved it today.”

The win in the 50 freestyle evened up the score with both teams level at 65.5 points. However, the events following were dominated by the Buckeyes’, who won four of the next five events with their only loss being the sweep of the 200 breaststroke, led by Froass.

Down by a serious deficit, Michigan needed two strong final events to complete a comeback.

The 200 individual medley and 400 free relay provided just that opportunity. In a nailbiter that saw the lead change after almost every length, graduate student Jared Daigle and sophomore Gal Cohen Groumi took first and second ahead of Ohio State’s Thomas Watkins, all within half a second of each other.

In the final event of the afternoon, with the biggest implications, everyone in Canham Natatorium stood on their feet as the entire meet came down to one race. Peel was able to avenge his earlier loss and out-touch the Buckeye A relay.

While Michigan was able to win the last two events, it still wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

“In order to get the job done we needed everyone to do their part,” Peel said. “That happened today, but we came up just short.”

In a meet that was determined by the final few seconds of every event, the Wolverines look to improve on the small nuances of their races. As shown on Saturday, just a few hundredths of a second could be the ultimate difference.