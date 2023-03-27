The 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships marked the end of a year of transition for the No. 20 Michigan men’s swim and dive team. The Wolverines, who struggled at the championships in Minneapolis, left with a respectable, yet unsatisfactory, showing. However, they ended on a more optimistic note with a desire to come back stronger next year.

Michigan (7-4 overall) amassed 37 points over four days guiding them to a 20th placed finish, a slight improvement on the previous season’s 22nd place. The result did flatter them, as only five points separated them and USC in 22nd, while 19th placed Alabama ended with 20 more points than the Wolverines. Nevertheless, coach Mike Bottom was pleased with his team.

“We were better this year,” Bottom said. “We lost five good swimmers, who were scoring points, and we still got better placing. So, there’s something to be said about a team that really works hard and puts it together.”

Michigan certainly did well to maintain their performance levels despite the turnover in their roster — but it wasn’t all smooth sailing in Minnesota. After ending day one in 18th place, the Wolverines slipped to 23rd in the 48 hours that followed.

On the final day, Michigan showed resolve, jumping up into 20th, in part due to All-American Gal Groumi’s showing. Along with a young team, Groumi filled the void left by those who graduated the previous year. Although he earned his spot in the All-American team, the sophomore mirrored his teammates’ dismay at how the tournament and the season had panned out.

“I think we can do better,” Groumi admitted. “You try your best and get what you get.”

That being said, Groumi can be proud of his return, his standout display being an eighth place finish in the 200-yard butterfly — the highest by a Michigan player in any of the individual races. He was also quick to heap praise on the coaching staff as well as the attitude of his teammates, a sentiment echoed by Freshman of the Year and childhood friend Eitan Ben-Shitrit.

“If I had to choose one thing that made a difference this year it is the team environment,” Ben-Shitrit said.

The culture cultivated by the coaching staff and the senior members of the team has ensured that the standards and expectations remain high. Despite there being some obvious disappointment with the final result, it is clear that every member of the roster has the backing of their teammates and it’s showing in their performances.

At the end of the day, three Wolverines — Jared Daigle, Bence Szabados and Ben-Shitrit — achieved personal best times. Daigle, in his fifth and last year as a Michigan athlete, will return to the men’s swim and dive college circuit as a coach next season, a role Bottom is sure he will flourish in. While Michigan is far from where it needs to be, the growth and improvement shown by the players on an individual level bodes well for the team’s future.

Even so, the upcoming off-season will be crucial as the players and coaches will have to find a winning formula from somewhere, because this championship marks an end to a season that has simply not been good enough. There will need to be significant changes if the Wolverines are to convert the locker room atmosphere and individual quality into consistent team performances. Nonetheless, if Bottom’s words are anything to go by, they are ready for a better season next year.

“If we could get 12 swimmers and two divers, that would be really awesome,” Bottom, who is hoping to bolster his current roster of nine swimmers and two divers, said. If the Wolverines can indeed add more players to the championship squad, one thing is certain: they will be entering a dressing room that is positive, supportive and one that’s going to push them forward.

But if you want unequivocal evidence that this team is in fact one unit, all pulling in the same direction, look no further than Gal Groumi’s response when asked to describe Eitan Ben-Shitrit.

“I think he’s fucking awesome,” Groumi said.

Well, every Michigan player is going to have to be if they are to match the lofty expectations of them next year — because this year they fell way too short.