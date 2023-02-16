The Michigan men’s golf team’s two most recent visits to the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, both resulted in 12th-place finishes. This week appeared to be the same story, as the Wolverines faltered early at Laredo Country Club and looked to be headed once again for a middle-of-the-pack finish.

However, they rallied late, posting a field-low team score in the final round and shooting seven places up the leaderboard over the last two rounds to capture a third-place finish in a field of 17 teams.

Junior Will Anderson returned to the spotlight this week, shooting an opening round 72 that was anything but predictable. Though he parred eight of his first nine holes, he only managed a single par on the back nine, along with a tally of three bogies, one double bogey and four birdies.

“(Anderson) is developing into quite the player,” Michigan coach Zach Barlow said. “I think he’s just scratched the surface of how good he can be. … He’s got the talent to be as good as he truly wants to be.”

Junior Jude Kim also garnered attention as he began the day by firing off three birdies in his first seven holes. But back nine troubles caught up to him too, resulting in a first round total of two over.

Despite a solid one-over effort from sophomore Hunter Thomson to finish round one, Michigan sat in 10th place. Faced with a mediocre finish, the Wolverines needed a second round bounce-back in order to be competitive in the final round.

And bounce back they did.

“The toughness level went up, their grit, their grind,” Barlow said. “You know, honestly, it’s just who we are. We preach about it all day every day. And it’s just kind of what they’ve become.”

The Wolverines improved their team score by seven strokes in the second round, led by a one-under round of 71 from Anderson, who racked up five birdies and no doubles. Junior Ben Hoagland redeemed his first round 79, pairing four bogeys with four birdies to card a second round score of even par.

With two holes to play in the second round, play was suspended due to darkness, leaving Michigan in seventh place. Though still lurking outside the top five, the Wolverines jumped three places in the second round and put themselves within striking distance with 18 holes left to play.

Anderson once again came out strong in the final round, quickly getting to 2-under through six holes. But unlike prior rounds, his teammates followed suit.

Thomson started his day red-hot, birdying the first three holes. Liu and Hoagland both posted strong final rounds of par despite their use of juxtaposed methods. Liu struggled to get his putts to fall and relied on ball striking, while Hoagland had a hard time finding the green and relied on a slew of up-and-downs to close out the final nine.

At one point in the final round, Michigan was a field-low seven under as a team.

Anderson finished his final round at even, wrapping up an impressive 72-hole performance of 215 for a score of minus-one. He earned a tied-fifth finish, just three strokes off first place.

“I definitely learned a lot this week about my game,” Anderson said. “It gives me confidence going forward. … Having the low final round (as a team) is definitely something to build off of. … We fought hard all tournament and found a way up the leaderboard which is awesome.”

The Wolverines moved up four spots in the final 18 holes, improving a total of seven spots across the final two rounds to achieve a third place finish. And their final round team score of 290 was the best of any team in the field.

Michigan’s ability to build on its momentum after winning the Big Ten Match Play Championship two weeks ago bodes well for their continued success. After struggling to string together successful rounds last fall, the Wolverines have shown vastly improved consistency and resilience thus far in 2023.

Though Michigan finished third this week, strong performances down the stretch with contributions across the board seems to be a winning formula.