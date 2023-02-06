Ranked eighth out of nine teams in the field, the Michigan men’s golf team entered the Big Ten Match Play Championship with a slim chance of winning. Playing at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Florida, the Wolverines faced a steep uphill climb, with matches against No. 7 Penn State, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Indiana and No. 1 Northwestern.

Led by a clutch performance from sophomore Hunter Thomson, Michigan stunned the competition, knocking off each of the top three seeds to win its first Big Ten Match Play title since 2014.

Play began Friday morning against Penn State but was delayed due to weather, resulting in the match being reduced to nine holes. Following the resumption of play, Penn State’s James Allen put the Nittany Lions ahead with a comfortable 3-and-1 win over Michigan junior Jude Kim.

The Wolverines fought back, however, erasing the deficit as Thomson and junior Will Anderson both grinded out late-match comebacks. Thomson won his match while Anderson tied his.

A halved point between junior Ben Hoagland and Penn State’s Morgan Lofland left the overall score at 2-2, putting Michigan’s fate in the hands of sophomore Yuqi Liu. He stepped up in a big way, winning a narrow 1-up match that came down to the wire and advancing his team to the next round.

After a short turnaround, the Wolverines took on rival Michigan State, ranked second in the field. Michigan got off to a hot start behind Thomson, who dominated 6-and-4. Andersen added to the momentum as he cruised to victory, 4-and-3.

Needing one more point to clinch the win over the Spartans, Kim found himself down three with only seven holes to play. He turned the tide at the right time, winning six holes in a row to claim a point to upset Michigan State 3.5-1.5.

“Anytime you play Michigan State, obviously, we get their best and they get our best,” Michigan coach Zach Barlow said. “It was nice to finally come out on top this time. … The guys were fired up for it and honestly we just played really good golf.”

Semifinal play against Indiana saw more polar scoring across the board, with no ties. Kim and Liu both lost, but Anderson and Hoagland grabbed crucial wins to keep the Wolverines in contention. With the score sitting at an even 2-2, the outcome of the match fell on Thomson’s shoulders.

Although only a sophomore, Thomson is Michigan’s highest-ranked player and led the team in scoring average last year as a freshman. He had his hands full against the Hoosiers, winning two of the last three holes and still needing a huge putt on the last hole to close out his opponent. Reliably, Thomson held his nerve, finding the bottom of the hole and winning 1-up to send his team to the finals.

With a Big Ten Match Play title on the line, Northwestern awaited Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Despite having played three rounds in the last 36 hours, the Wolverines put their heads down and jumped out to a lead behind wins from Liu and Kim, who redeemed their semifinal defeats.

Unsurprisingly, the Wildcats didn’t go quietly. Anderson and Hoagland’s matches both came down to the final hole but neither came out on top. Northwestern’s late comeback brought the score to 2-2, once again putting Thomson in the spotlight as he squared up against the Wildcats’ James Imai.

The final match went back and forth. Thomson and Imai traded blows across the front nine, with neither ever leading by more than a hole. The match was all square heading into the turn, and remained unchanged until the 15th hole, when Thomson took the lead with three holes to play. He demonstrated solid composure, staving off Imai on holes 16 and 17 before sinking a must-have putt on 18 to win the championship for the Wolverines.

“(Thomson’s) ranking hasn’t quite caught up to who he truly is yet,” Barlow said. “He’s got a lot of big time tournaments, a lot of big time years ahead for Michigan. … For it to come down to that and especially a putt, he’s worked on putting so much lately it’s crazy.”

Thomson is currently ranked 309th in college golf. And yet, he won all four of his matches this weekend and propelled his team to victory. His underdog status is mirrored by the Wolverines and their low ranking coming into this weekend.

Michigan’s underdog status doesn’t come as a surprise considering its best performance last fall was a third-out-of-13 finish at the Island Resort Invitational in September. They played consistently lukewarm golf throughout the fall, leading many to believe the same would remain true in 2023.

“It was a total team effort,” Barlow said. “We have worked so hard this offseason. … They got stronger and everything from lifting to cardio to their short game, they’ve really put in the work this offseason, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Evidently, the Wolverines have more potential than was thought prior to this weekend. They dominated MSU and earned gritty wins over Penn State and Northwestern to win a title that few people foresaw them claiming.

Though the consistency of Michigan’s play remains to be seen, this weekend definitively proves that it has both the firepower and the mental strength needed to win against heavily-favored opponents.