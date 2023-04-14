Sophomore Hunter Thomson and junior Will Anderson have been the only consistent performers for the Michigan men’s golf team. This season, the pair has posted the team’s top two scores in eight of 10 tournaments.

But, without similar depth as the elite programs in collegiate golf, the Wolverines have struggled to compete. This reality once again took center stage at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational.

At the 54-hole tournament, Michigan tallied a second-to-last, 13th-place finish. The Wolverines’ seven-over performance — 75 strokes behind the winners at 68-under — was only salvaged by Thomson and Anderson, who shot four-under and one-under, respectively.

“It was a lot of mediocrity,” Michigan coach Zach Barlow said. “I thought overall our ball-striking was pretty good, we just didn’t convert. We didn’t have that killer instinct.”

Michigan’s statistics from the tournament seem to corroborate Barlow’s sentiment. As a team, the Wolverines recorded the least total birdies of the entire field with only 45 through 252 collective holes of golf. In comparison, tournament winner Illinois nearly doubled Michigan’s result, recording 85 birdies in 270 holes. The hole discrepancy came as a result of sophomore Yuqi Liu missing the second round, causing the Wolverines to play 18 collective holes fewer than the other teams in competition.

Michigan’s performance on par threes was also lacking. The team shot 25-over on its 56 attempts at par threes, compared to Arkansas State who led the field at one-under-par on its 60 par three holes.

The tournament field can be separated into the haves and the have-nots — half of the teams flirting with excellence, deep into the realm of the under-par, and the other half dancing around even-par. The Wolverines fell firmly into the have-nots.

“It was just one of those courses where the scores are going to be low,” Barlow said, “If you didn’t have your best stuff, you’re going to get run over. Unfortunately we were getting run over.”

The crux of Michigan’s struggles resulted from its poor performance on the putting surface. While the Wolverines gave themselves good looks at birdie putts and opportunities to score low, they fell flat, unable to make up shots on the green.

“I just don’t think we were sharp,” Barlow said. “From eight to 10 feet and in, we just didn’t convert. We had a lot of chances.”

Barlow has emphasized the need for an increased level of competitiveness to his team, a trait that he has seen can be the defining factor for a championship-caliber program. Like Illinois, where he won five consecutive Big Ten titles as an assistant coach before becoming Michigan’s head coach in the fall of 2019. As a result of his experience, he understands what it takes to make a program successful.

Barlow explained that the difference between elite programs and not elite programs is that the best teams still find a way to compete when they aren’t playing their best golf, a quality that the Wolverines still lack.

“Your average golf has to be good enough to compete,” Barlow said. “Everybody’s good is good enough, but we can’t go to tournaments and expect to catch lightning in a bottle every week.”

If the Wolverines are looking to take the next step, Barlow is certain that their competitiveness needs to improve in every aspect of the game, whether that be in a practice round, in a late-season tournament, or in the upcoming Big Ten Championships.