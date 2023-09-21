The Michigan men’s golf team looked to win big at Wake Forest’s Highlands Invitational earlier this week. Instead, it struggled to a middle-of-the-pack finish.

After two rounds on Monday and one on Tuesday for 54 total holes, the Wolverines placed ninth out of 14 teams at the Chicago Highlands Club. In the midst of it all, backing up a career-low tournament showing to open the season, junior Hunter Thomson followed suit, finishing in a tie for 18th individually.

Coming off a victory to open the season, Michigan looked to replicate that success this week. However, things didn’t go as planned as the Wolverines had a sluggish start in wet morning conditions during round one. They shot eight over par as a team. Quickly digging themselves in a hole, they found themselves in last place overall. Senior Will Anderson led the Wolverines with an opening card of 71.

“I think we were tight, played a little hesitant,” Michigan coach Zach Barlow said. “We didn’t play from a position of strength. I mean, it’s just tough to bounce back after a win and try to do it again.”

Behind the play of junior Yuqi Liu, who shot a career low of four under at 68 strokes, including an eagle, the Wolverines were able to get up to a tie for 11th going into the final round before play was suspended due to darkness. Along with Liu, three other starters finished with sub-73 scores to secure Michigan a second round score of three under par.

“Yuqi, he’s a stud,” Barlow said. “He has worked his tail off to get where he’s at right now and he’s gonna be a big part of this thing. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s up there near the top of the leaderboard from here on out.”

Going into round three with the lead far from reach, the Wolverines attempted to continue their uphill battle. Redshirt junior Ben Hoagland put together an even 72 and Thomson finished with a final round of 69. The team finished with a score of three over par in round three and finished 39 shots behind the winning school.

In a tournament where Michigan didn’t obtain the result it wanted, Thomson was able to continue his strong play after securing Big Ten Golfer of the Week. With an overall score of three under for the tournament, he scored his second consecutive subpar 54-hole score of the season.

“I think this week was kind of like a wake up call for us,” Thomson said. “Obviously after the first event, we kind of knew that our games are good and that we’re capable of doing great things, but you just can’t really take it for granted. You can’t really take any days off.”

Despite a high finish for Thomson and steady play from Liu and Anderson, a ninth-place finish is not what the Wolverines are willing to accept. While the Wolverines have talent, they need to answer the wake up call.