When asked what allowed Michigan to gash into Memphis’ 16-point second-half lead, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway was quick to point to one catalyst: the Wolverines’ switch to a zone defense.

“They went zone,” Hardaway said postgame. “And when they went zone, we missed open shots. And they got confidence and started making shots.”

The Michigan men’s basketball team hasn’t used the zone look for significant stretches yet this season. But in the second half of Wednesday’s 71-67 loss to the Tigers, desperation sunk in.

The Wolverines found themselves down 12 points at halftime, and that number fluctuated as high as 16 to open the latter period of play. But the turnovers that had rendered Michigan’s offense mute in the first half had finally begun to fade. It presented a slim, but real, opportunity for the Wolverines to inch their way back in.

And when Michigan finally made the switch — operating primarily out of the zone defense starting after the second media timeout of the half — Memphis’ lead dwindled. The Tigers were taken aback, calling a timeout just three possessions later.

Memphis only had possession once in between stoppages of play, in which guard Caleb Mills missed from inside against the new look that featured defenders collapsing on him. The Wolverines pounced on the hesitation and the miss, and as Hardaway alluded to, used the confidence to take it the other way and cut the lead to six.

“It slowed their pace down offensively,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said. “It took them out of what they wanted to do, which was (to) get downhill. Then once we collapsed, they found open shooters and it was kind of their style of play. So getting into the zone kind of mucked up things for them and made them you know, overthink sometimes the offense. Obviously, Ashley Hardaway wasn’t overthinking.”

Michigan’s defensive adjustment affected the game as intended, slowing the Tigers’ usual scorers. Two of their top three scorers, guards Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly, combined for just three points in the second half.

But the obvious hole of the zone defense, allowing open looks from three, was exposed by an unforeseen adversary. Freshman forward Ashton Hardaway came out of the timeout, called three possessions after the switch, and drained a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

Ashton, who had only two points coming into this game, single handedly took it upon himself to fend off the encroaching Wolverines. Michigan cut the lead to three twice in quick succession, but Ashton nailed a three both times, bringing his scoring total to 17 — 15 of which came from beyond the arc.

So in turn, the Wolverines adjusted defensively.

“We were able to control the game from there and like Nimari said, we made a little bit of timing mistakes in the zone that left Ashton wide open for three,” sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. said. “So we knew we had to fix that (in) the rest of the second half.”

While the defensive adaptation silenced Ashton, his mark had already been left.

The zone defense may have been the reason Michigan was able to cut into Memphis’ lead, but Ashton ensured the Wolverines’ defensive adjustments wouldn’t be enough to eliminate it.