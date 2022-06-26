After significant offseason roster changes to the Michigan men’s basketball team, its upcoming roster is finally set.

On Sunday, Lebanese forward Youssef Khayat committed to the Wolverines, filling the final open roster spot. Khayat chose Michigan over DePaul, Xavier and Wake Forest and announced his decision on The Field of 68 YouTube channel.

“The coaching staff made me immediately feel at home,” Khayat said to On3. “And Michigan has one of the largest Lebanese communities in the U.S. so that impacted (the decision) for sure.”

Khayat, who played professionally in France for four seasons, brings experience and much needed depth to the Wolverines.

And that depth comes at an important time. With the departure of starting forwards Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan — both of whom were selected in last week’s draft — Michigan faces gaps in its lineup.

Measuring in at 6-foot-8, Khayat can be that solution.

Last season with the Limoges CSP U21 basketball team, Khayat averaged 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor. His points and rebounds led the team. He also spent time on Lebanon’s senior national team where he helped his country win its first FIBA Arab Championship.

In recent years, international talent has benefited the Wolverines greatly. Diabate, forward Franz Wagner and center Moritz Wagner all came from overseas and found success with Michigan. And it’s something that factored into Khayat’s decision.

“I chose the program for their experience of developing international wings,” Khayat said.

Although the Wolverines have faced significant turnover with their roster this offseason, Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s recruiting capabilities have helped fill the open spots.

And with the roster now finalized, the Wolverines can shift their focus from what their team is to what it can do.