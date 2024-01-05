Finishing 2023 with two disheartening losses, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s New Year’s resolution was simple: win.

But New Year’s resolutions require awareness, effort and growth. And from the get go, the Wolverines lacked all three.

The calendar may have flipped to a new page, but Michigan (6-8 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) didn’t make any adjustments to see its resolution through. And without any developments, the Wolverines found the same result, falling to Minnesota (11-3, 2-1), 73-71.

“The main adjustment was just to be gritty, to be the tougher team,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said. “I didn’t feel like we did a bad job of that tonight. … We have to have a consistent effort every single game where we bring that tough and nasty mindset.”

That gritty mentality certainly didn’t shine through, though — especially on the defensive end.

Defensive struggles, specifically protecting the paint, have plagued Michigan for most of the season thus far, and early against the Golden Gophers was no different. The Wolverines’ resolutions were more akin to empty promises as Minnesota wasted no time attacking the basket, scoring 10 of its first 14 points in the paint.

To counter, Michigan once again leaned on its offense, matching its lackluster defense with its strong scoring aptitude — specifically from its forwards. In the first frame, sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. led that charge. As a threat both in the paint and on the glass, he tallied three offensive boards and three blocks in the first half en route to a double-double, five-block performance.

But without any defensive consistency, and sophomore guard Dug McDaniel unable to assert himself, the Wolverines entered halftime leading just 37-34. Similarly to most of its previous contests, Michigan failed to create any separation or build sustainable momentum.

Even after New Year’s resolutions, the Wolverines still closely resembled their 2023 reality.

It’s a reality where their ability to win is contingent on outscoring their defensive deficiencies. Unable to string together stops in the second half, the Wolverines couldn’t build a lead, instead allowing Minnesota to maintain control.

“The game is a game of margins, especially in close games like this,” Burnett said. “Boxing out, rebounding, finishing possessions. Being in the right places, rotation wise on defense and just having each other’s backs. Sometimes we didn’t do that, and that’s kind of what caused us to take the L tonight.”

In the second half, Michigan struggled to execute on those margins. Failing to box out allowed the Gophers to infiltrate the paint further, and an inability to finish possessions left the Wolverines’ offense one-dimensional.

As Minnesota continued to thrive in the paint, the Gophers’ long-range shooting finally clicked. After going 3-for-13 from three in the first frame, Minnesota found its groove, adding its 3-point shooting threat to its arsenal.

“They were 7-for-11 in the second half from three,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “And we did a good job in the first half of making sure we don’t give up any open looks. … But then in the second half, they made us pay with some of those threes.”

While the Gophers fired on all cylinders, the Wolverines’ offense dissipated. As Michigan knows all too well, it needs its offense rolling to counter its defensive shortcomings.

But in the final six minutes, the Wolverines’ tank was already empty. After Burnett knotted the game at 59 apiece with a layup, Michigan made just one field goal over that final stretch.

And with the Wolverines’ ineptitude to get defensive stops, what was a closely contested matchup cultivated into a Minnesota assault, with only free throws to suplement them.

“In the end, we just couldn’t finish it out, defensively,” Reed said. “We need those defensive stops. Those are crucial for us to win the game and we just didn’t get them.”

Similarly to most of Michigan’s losses, its defensive liability overwhelmed any offensive advantage the Wolverines may have had. Against the Gophers, that paralyzed its offense altogether.

As a result, Michigan began 2024 stagnant, its New Year’s resolutions already crumpled up.