COLLEGE PARK – Cut off the head of the snake, and the body will die.

That’s how the saying goes. And despite the body showing some life for the Michigan men’s basketball team on Thursday, without its head — the suspended sophomore guard Dug McDaniel — the body eventually withered away.

Blowing a 12-point first-half lead, the Wolverines (6-10 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) fell to Maryland (10-6, 2-3), 64-57. The loss extended their losing streak to five games.

Filling in for McDaniel, graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn served as Michigan’s substitute head of the snake. And while he struggled to deliver the offensive firepower that McDaniel brings, he got the body to fall in line with an improved defensive presence.

He earned one steal and forced another turnover in the first half, clogging up passing lanes and bringing pressure. With Llewellyn leading the way, Michigan held the Terrapins scoreless for over six and a half minutes.

Given time to settle in, Llewellyn briefly found his groove, and the Wolverines found theirs. He scored eight points as they went on a 18-6 run over the final seven minutes of the half, taking a 33-21 lead into the break.

But with the head of the snake cut off, the Terrapins sensed blood to start the second frame. Cutting the deficit to just three points within the first five minutes, reminders of a second-half collapse against Penn State flooded the Michigan bench.

Llewellyn missed his next six shots, and the improved defense faded to memory. Loose balls constantly bounced into Maryland hands, as the volume in the Xfinity Center grew with each passing possession, and each Wolverine foul.

Finally, with just under eight minutes left, the Terrapins took their first lead of the game. Forward Donta Scott drained a 3-pointer over graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua, then, split by only one Michigan basket, he drained another to go up 52-50.

On the ensuing possession, the Wolverines’ makeshift head got a chance to guide the body out of trouble. Llewellyn drew a shooting foul, going to the line with an opportunity to tie the game. But he faltered, missing his second free throw to keep them behind.

And finally, the body fell apart completely.

Maryland put together a quick 6-0 run to go up by seven points, capitalizing on Michigan’s foul trouble to earn free throws. And while the Wolverines matched that with six of their own unanswered points soon after, they never got over the hump. The Terrapins drained their last six free throw attempts to put them away.

Without McDaniel, the body of Michigan’s snake showed signs of life. But when it came time to win a close game, it died all the same.