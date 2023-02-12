The Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against No. 18 Indiana headlined two of the premier bigs in the Big Ten, and going into Saturday, that battle seemed likely to dictate the course of the game — but the Wolverines quickly showed that isn’t the case.

As junior center Hunter Dickinson got off to a slow start, the surrounding Michigan (14-11 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) players stepped up early, demonstrating that its offense beyond Dickinson’s dominance, but it failed to sustain that, falling to the Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5), 62-61.

Although that was enough to keep the Wolverines at arm’s length for the majority of the first half, in the final minutes leading up to halftime, that prosperity waned.

After picking up two fouls early, Dickinson’s impact became limited. When he was on the floor, he struggled to contain Jackson-Davis. In the Battle of the Bigs, Jackson-Davis had the clear advantage in the first half, putting up 16 points en route to a game-high 28 point performance. That disparity was especially noticeable in those closing minutes of the half, as Indiana narrowed its deficit to just four points.

Those struggles late in the first half manifested into sustained trouble coming out of the break. As Jackson-Davis drove in the paint, drawing contact as the ball fell through the basket, the Hoosiers took the lead for the first time since the 17:38 mark in the first half.

While Michigan cemented its position as the aggressor in the first half, it failed to maintain that throughout the second, as the contest turned into a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading buckets.

But just as Michigan demonstrated its balanced scoring behind Dickinson, Indiana responded in the same way it had all game: by showing Jackson-Davis’ impressive capabilities. The Wolverines attempted to neutralize his threat with their depth, but Jackson-Davis continued proving that to be too tall a task.

Michigan’s shooting went cold in the second half, going just 1-for-6 from behind the arc. Without that, the disparity in the paint shined even brighter.

With under two minutes left of play, the Hoosiers turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, seemingly giving the Wolverines a golden opportunity to retake the lead. But instead, they came up empty on both possessions.

Those missed opportunities allude to the large-scale problems that facilitated another missed opportunity against a quality opponent.