COLUMBUS — Sometimes, it’s not how you start.

The Michigan men’s basketball team walked into the locker room at halftime down by seven, a lifeless offensive performance making its chances to win the game — and make the tournament — look bleak.

But in the second half, the Wolverines surged. The offense found its footing, and combined with a stellar defensive effort, they garnered the all-out performance they needed to stun the Buckeyes on their home floor.

Michigan (17-13 overall, 11-9 Big Ten) took down No. 23 Ohio State (19-10, 12-8) 75-69 in its regular season finale, giving itself a huge resume-boost with the Selection Show just a week away.

Before the game even began, the Wolverines had their backs pushed further against the wall when sophomore center Hunter Dickinson was ruled out with a stomach ailment. Without Dickinson, the team knew it would be nearly impossible to make up the offensive production of their best player. Instead, they turned to their defense to slow down the Buckeyes. For much of the first half, the game plan worked. Michigan frustrated Ohio State, generating six steals and eight offensive rebounds to secure extra possessions for an undermanned offense.

But those extra possessions could not be cashed in as the Wolverines shot a porous 13-for-37 from the field.

The defense fought tooth and nail to keep the game within reach but late in half cracks began to show. The Buckeyes finished the final three minutes on an 8-2 run, giving the Wolverines a 37-30 deficit at the break.

A maligned offense now had to pull itself out of an even greater hole.

But in the second half, the shots finally began to fall.

Michigan shored up its interior presence to stifle Ohio State and the Wolverines finally found some payoff on the other end of the floor. Back-to-back triples from graduate transfer guard DeVante’ Jones helped Michigan surge ahead, proving the Wolverines would not go away quietly.

Instead, the quietness only grew amongst a shell-shocked Buckeyes crowd. Michigan continued to apply the pressure to the Buckeyes, raining down threes to take a 58-49 lead into the under eight timeout. A win that had seemed unattainable at the halftime buzzer was suddenly very much within reach.

But, the Buckeyes kept fighting — and the lead kept shrinking. A double-digit lead was cut to six and as the clock ticked under four minutes remaining, the Wolverines chances to complete the comeback were tetering in the balance.

But the resilience Michigan displayed throughout the second half continued to shine through.

An emphatic block by freshman forward Moussa Diabate with two-and-a-half minutes to play maintained a two-possession lead for the Wolverines. A booming dunk from Diabate a minute later put the dagger in the Buckeyes hopes.

Despite missing their best player, despite an ugly first half, despite the fact a loss would’ve sunk their tournament hopes, they found a way to win.

For once, when they needed to do so, they finished.