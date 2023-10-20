Dug McDaniel knows his role.

The sophomore’s name is pretty much inked in as the starting point guard for the Michigan men’s basketball team. After being thrust into the job and growing into it amid a tumultuous season as a freshman, McDaniel is embracing the newfound stability as an established starter.

“Knowing that I’m gonna be the guard should definitely take that added stress off,” McDaniel said Tuesday at Michigan Media Day.

His transition to starting point guard was unanticipated and fast. Replacing the injured graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn in just his ninth game of college basketball, McDaniel was forced into the starting lineup.

And while McDaniel scored 15 points in his first game as the starter and continued to find his stride down the stretch, the growing pains, like turnovers and missed defensive cues, ran alongside him. Now he is a proven player prepared to dispel those errors.

“He’s a different guy,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “He is not a freshman anymore. And last year, there were a lot of times (when) he was a freshman.”

McDaniel was often a liability defensively, getting lost in rotations and allowing opponents to get to the basket with ease. And while the offensive side was his strength, he similarly struggled, shooting a pedestrian .384 on the season.

Those struggles are typical of a freshman. Being forced into the spotlight, however, McDaniel saw his weaknesses exposed on the court, but he also gained the opportunity to learn from them. While this offseason is his first opportunity to make strides without the constant attention of the season, improving in the face of criticism defined McDaniel’s freshman campaign.

Even as he started to grow into his role, flashes of inexperience remained. In the season-ending loss to Vanderbilt — his 26th game as the starter — McDaniel was still experiencing growing pains. Despite a high-scoring mark and clear improvement, he made a costly turnover passing above the head of then-junior forward Terrance Williams II with 38 seconds left. He knew there was work to be done.

“Dug has had a tremendous summer,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said Oct. 10 at Big Ten Media Days. “He and (Tarris) Reed, they stayed (for) both summer sessions. So they got better. They got better academically, physically (and) on the court. And you can see it in the way that Dug and all the second year guys are just more comfortable in the system. They’re comfortable, because they know what’s coming next.”

While it may be more traditional and comforting to start one’s career learning as a backup, being placed in an impact role almost instantly allowed McDaniel to learn the expectations of running the offense. And not looking to repeat his shortcomings, he took to the offseason regimens to improve his shooting and defense.

“He’s shooting the ball more confidently and he’s making shots at a higher rate,” Martelli said. “ … And the other thing that he’s doing very well is he’s defending the ball aggressively. Because he’s defending the ball aggressively, (freshman guard) George Washington’s improving. (Graduate guard) Nimari Burnett, his ball skills are improving because Dug is committed as a good teammate to helping his teammate improve.”

McDaniel’s competitiveness was on display last season, so it comes as no surprise that he worked diligently with his coaches to improve the clear weak spots in his technical game. But what is often expected of point guards, particularly returning starters, is to serve as a leader. While McDaniel is one of the youngest players on a team stacked with seniors and graduate students, his leadership — particularly among his fellow guards — is beginning to emerge.

McDaniel uses practice to help his teammates adjust to playing at the college level, just as he was forced to adapt last season. And when they make a mistake, he is quick to turn it into a learning opportunity.

“The last couple days, I’ve noticed him pulling guys by the shirt, and then having something to say,” Martelli said. “I don’t know that I saw that in the summer or if I saw that last year at all.”

Building communication has been a team-wide struggle for the new-look Wolverines in preparation for the season. As the clear-cut point guard, McDaniel will undoubtedly be expected to continue amplifying his vocal leadership — a trait he is only just beginning to exhibit.

And just like his shooting and defending, McDaniel knows he needs to improve as a leader. Because that’s part of his role, too.