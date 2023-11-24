Up by four points with under two minutes left to play, the Michigan men’s basketball team sent four of its starters to the court out of a timeout.

And, redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter.

Tschetter didn’t score a point in the second half of the Wolverines’ 83-78 victory against Stanford. He didn’t even attempt a shot. But he wasn’t on the court late in the second half against the Cardinal for his offense — which was successful in the first half to the tune of seven points on 3-for-4 shooting.

Tschetter earned his spot in the final minutes because of his play away from the ball.

He did it with fundamentals. He hardly touched the ball in the final two minutes of play, and the only stat he recorded was a foul. But there was a lot to observe about his actions without the rock.

With box outs on both ends of the floor that allowed his teammates to secure rebounds, help defense that prevented a Stanford layup that would have reduced Michigan’s lead to two points and a motor that kept his energy up, Tschetter didn’t need to score to impact the game. He did it in other ways.

“They’re gonna punch, but it’s really just how we’re gonna respond,” Tschetter said. “How we’re gonna punch back, spit the blood out. … Today we came out on top, we did a better job (than yesterday) of responding to those punches and coming out on top.”

For the Wolverines to punch back against a Stanford team that wouldn’t go away, Tschetter had to punch, too. While in the second half that came away from the ball, in the first half, his jabs took the form of getting the offense going.

The first sub off the bench for Michigan, Tschetter didn’t wait long to make his presence felt. Just 2:15 after checking into the game, he connected from downtown for the Wolverines’ first of an eventual six first-half threes that buoyed his team. Tschetter wasn’t just content with making an early offensive impact, though. On the very next play, he snagged a loose ball and immediately sent it out to graduate forward Tray Jackson for a transition slam.

Just like that, in 30 seconds, Tschetter was responsible for a five-point swing, showing the very reason he was brought in first off the bench.

“We spent that first — whatever amount of time that was — we started that game being ball present and not ball pressure,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “And that changed with Tray and Will.”

When Tschetter first entered the game with the Wolverines’ offense reeling, he quickly contributed. And when he entered the game late with Michigan needing to maintain its lead, he understood that his role would look different.

Tschetter served as a spark in more ways than one, adapting to what his team needed. Midway through the second half, when graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua got rolling offensively, Tschetter found another way to contribute. With Nkamhoua working down low and Tschetter standing nearby, Tschetter cut away from the ball, drawing his defender with him and away from a double team on Nkamhoua. That cut freed Nkamhoua up to work one-on-one with his man, and he quickly converted on the opportunity. Without touching the ball, Tschetter still helped his team score.

His impact was so critical that despite not scoring in the second half, and despite not being a starter, Tschetter still immediately jumped to Martelli’s mind when he was asked about all five of his team’s starters scoring in double-figures.

“Will Tschetter is always going to score the ball,” Martelli said. “He had seven, Tray Jackson had two. So all seven of these guys have had double figures (before).”

Thursday wasn’t a double-figure night for Will Tschetter, and it didn’t need to be. The Wolverines, averaging 86 points per game, have only struggled offensively once through six games. They don’t need bench players to light up other teams, although they definitely see it as an added bonus when it happens. They just need role players to play the part they need on any given night.

And against Stanford, Will Tschetter understood his assignment.