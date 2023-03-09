For the Michigan men’s basketball team, the No. 8-seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Thursday’s matchup with No. 9-seed Rutgers has higher stakes than just the chance to move on in the conference tournament. For both teams it’s the final chance to prove to the NCAA Selection Committee that they’re tournament-caliber teams.

“I just suspect that now that we play in Chicago and we got one game at a time, we’re gonna look at just Rutgers,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Tuesday. “And Rutgers is the opponent that we’re going to be eyeing on and game-planning for. And I expect that our group is gonna come out and compete.”

But a win on Thursday is far from guaranteed. The Big Ten conference has been incredibly competitive so far this season, and that caliber is only expected to continue in the Big Ten Tournament with so much on the line. Ahead of Michigan’s matchup with the Scarlet Knights, The Daily breaks down what to watch for.

Rutgers’ perimeter defense

The Scarlet Knights have the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten, and it’s been their point of pride all season. Rutgers allows just 60.4 points per game, whereas the Wolverines — with the No. 12 defense in the conference — allow 69.6 points per game.

If Michigan continues to struggle scoring from all-three levels, the Scarlet Knights could pose a big problem with their defense. In Michigan’s regular-season matchup with Rutgers on Feb. 23, the Scarlet Knights held junior center Hunter Dickinson to just 13 points, well below his average 18.2 points per game. And with Dickinson struggling in the paint, the Wolverines needed other sources to step up.

Luckily for them, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman guard Dug McDaniel rose to the occasion — especially with freshman wing Jett Howard out with an injury.

Now with Jett back, the Wolverines should have even more help countering the Scarlet Knights’ defense. But, Jett and Bufkin have recently struggled with consistent scoring in the past few games. Overall, Rutgers’ elite perimeter defense could pose a problem for the Wolverines.

Steals, steals and more steals

Three out of the top four steal leaders in the Big Ten are Rutgers players. Guard Caleb McConnell, guard Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy are aggressive, scrappy defenders. And that defensive identity translates to their whole team.

“Juwan has had this saying with our teams about junkyard dogs and in a very complimentary way. And we have seen a lot of those types of teams. But this is top of the list,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said Feb. 22. “They’re tough as tough could be. Seven steals a game. … They’re built defensively first.”

To compound that, Michigan is not immune to errant passes. With McDaniel competing in his first Big Ten Tournament, alongside a majority underclassman team, the Wolverines make sloppy mistakes frequently. And against the Scarlet Knights, Michigan could pay.

A battle in the paint

When most people think of Rutgers, they don’t think of a dominant center. Their attention is typically on the guard play and potent defense. But center Clifford Omoruyi has given that notion a run for its money this season.

And against Michigan, Omoruyi poses a strong counter for Dickinson in the paint. In the Wolverines’ last matchup with the Scarlet Knights, Omoruyi notched 10 points and 10 rebounds. Even more important for Rutgers was Omoruyi’s lockdown defense on Dickinson.

Dickinson’s found his stride in the last few games of the regular season — and plays notoriously well when his team’s back is against the wall — so he theoretically shouldn’t have a problem with Omoruyi. But in the Scarlet Knights’ overall strong season, Omoruyi has even more reason to battle Dickinson in the paint.

Overall, Michigan will have a tough time taking down a scrappy, ready to fight Rutgers team. And if it can manage to overcome Rutgers, the challenges will only get even harder.