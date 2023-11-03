This Friday, the Michigan men’s basketball team kicks off its 2023-24 campaign with an exhibition game against Northwood.

While the contest against the Division II Timberwolves doesn’t hold particularly high stakes, there’s still plenty to learn. The game offers a first glimpse at a new-look Wolverine squad overcoming the loss of their top three scorers from 2022-23 and seeking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing it last season.

As the regular season looms, The Michigan Daily breaks down three things to look for in Friday’s exhibition:

How does the backcourt shape up?

Just eight games into last season, graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn tore his ACL, thrusting then-freshman guard Dug McDaniel into a starting role much earlier than originally anticipated. Alongside now-Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin, McDaniel occupied most of the backcourt minutes, with little depth behind them.

While McDaniel, with a season of experience under his belt, will likely still handle the lion’s share of minutes at the point guard position, there are more options to back him up — even without Bufkin around. Though Llewellyn hadn’t been medically cleared for full contact as of Michigan Media Day, he’ll add a veteran presence to the backcourt whenever he returns to the floor. Add in graduate guard Nimari Burnett and freshman George Washington III and the Wolverines have the potential for a deep guard rotation.

“I think it really allows us to have some depth in the areas that we didn’t have as much last year,” Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington said at Michigan Media Day Oct. 17.

While the Wolverines may have more depth, it’s still largely unproven. But between McDaniel getting another year of experience, Llewellyn entering his sixth year of college basketball, Burnett’s defensive prowess and Washington’s pure scoring potential, they have a lot to work with. Look for how they mix and match different combinations of guards on Friday.

Who does the offense run through?

As mentioned previously, Michigan lost its top three scorers from a season prior. But even down those pieces, the Wolverines reportedly dropped 115 points in four 12-minute quarters in a “secret scrimmage” win over preseason No. 5 Marquette, so those points can seemingly come from somewhere.

Immediately, graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua jumps off the page. He averaged double figures last season with Tennessee, and now has the opportunity to step into a potentially even larger role with Michigan. As big of a presence as he’s established off the court, he might just establish an even bigger one around the hoop.

Don’t count out the rest of the Wolverines, either. Though he is primarily known for his defense, Burnett’s teammates have mentioned seeing him have a knack for scoring in the preseason. Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. will undoubtedly have a larger role this year, and looks to take advantage of the opportunity. Even senior forward Terrance Williams II has improved during the preseason, revamped shot in tow.

On Friday, look at not just who puts the ball in the basket, but who the ball runs through before it goes in.

Who gets minutes at the ‘5’?

Of those departed scorers, one stands out above the rest — Hunter Dickinson.

As the one-man nucleus of the offense over the past two seasons, Michigan’s plan for the ‘5’ was simple: Dickinson, then whoever backs him up. But with Dickinson transferring to Kansas, there’s no longer a clear-cut plan. Instead, there are multiple options who can help take over minutes at the center position.

“Tarris Reed, he played (center) last year,” Saddi Washington said at Big Ten Media Days Oct. 11. “Olivier has the size, the strength to play that position. (Redshirt sophomore) Will Tschetter has masqueraded some as a small ball five, he’s a natural four.”

Those three players, along with graduate forward Tray Jackson, comprise the Wolverines’ main options to command the paint. With Nkamhoua and Reed all but locks to get starter-level minutes, it’s more of a question of where those two play those minutes. Tschetter and Jackson have less secure roles within the team, but both could make an appearance on Friday night at the ‘5’.

Against Northwood, keep an eye on who occupies the ‘5’. If past seasons of Big Ten basketball starring big men like Luka Garza, Kofi Cockburn, and Zach Edey have taught you anything, it’s that center tends to be an important position in this conference.

And with Dickinson out of the conference, Michigan has a tall task ahead of it in filling his void. On Friday against the Timberwolves, the Wolverines get their first test in doing so.