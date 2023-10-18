It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team struggled to finish games during the 2022-23 season.

The Wolverines were repeatedly on the cusp of a big win — or about to stave off an embarrassing collapse — only to fall face first just before the finish line.

As a result, Michigan’s 4-13 record in games decided in overtime or by six points or fewer last year has become a point of emphasis this offseason. In the spring, Michigan coach Juwan Howard charged associate head coach Phil Martelli with remedying those late-game situations, so he rewatched close game after close game, trying to identify the problem. While he found no singular theme that caused the Wolverines’ late-game collapses, Martelli did find plenty of different issues to diagnose.

“To be honest with you, there are some games, if you go back and watch the Vanderbilt game, there’s no possible way you can lose that,” Martelli said Tuesday at Michigan Media Day. “None. Zero. You’d have to do 11 out of 10 things wrong. And we did 13 out of 10 things wrong at the end of that game.”

While Michigan’s NIT collapse to the Commodores is certainly one of the most extreme examples of its disintegration, it’s far from the only one. Whether through a blown lead or a stagnant offense, Martelli has 13 games worth of film to review as the Wolverines attempt to learn from last year’s shortcomings and prepare for inevitable close games in the upcoming season.

Martelli identified timidness, turnovers and poor defense as just some of the sources of Michigan’s late-game catastrophes. Regardless of the origin, the abominable record was the final outcome. But instead of shying away from the losses, the Wolverines are attempting to use them as a catalyst for change.

“I feel like (that 4-13 record) is being used as a motivational factor,” freshman forward Harrison Hochberg said. “It’s not brought up all the time because we understand that we have a new team. … Regardless, it’s something that we want to avoid for this year because every team is going to be put in those similar situations. So now we’re figuring out ways to work through it together. And I can’t wait for us to flip that script.”

In an effort to finish instead of flounder this year, Michigan ends most practices with a simulation of one of those close-game scenarios.

The situation is designed to be as realistic as possible. It’s done at the end of practice when players are worn. The clock, score, fouls and timeouts are all set to a particular game from last season. The opponent’s name is removed and the coaching staff serves as referees to add to the illusion of a real game. Coaches don’t interfere beyond the initial instructions until the team dissects the drill after the fact. The scenario is run to completion twice, with the two scrimmaging teams flipping their roles after the first time through.

And through those games, from the clash with Ohio last November to the late-season games the Wolverines have most recently reenacted, the team has seen steady improvement.

“Coach Phil never tells us the actual scenario we’re doing, he just gives us the scenario,” junior guard Jace Howard said. “I think yesterday was the Indiana game and the Iowa game. And those are both games that we obviously should have won. And us being able to learn from it and know what to do in those scenarios, I think is big. … I think you see the improvement of how we’re coming together because I think we came apart in those scenarios last year.”

The scenarios aren’t just for returning players. They allow everyone, including the five newcomers, to prepare for late-game challenges and have a sense of last season’s pain. They also help the coaching staff identify which players might be ready for the moment when the simulations turn into reality.

“Everybody wants to take (the last shot), but you have to have courage in order to be willing to miss a shot,” Martelli said. “We’re still working on that, but I would say I am favorably impressed with our shooting numbers. … We have to keep looking for that go-to guy though, because he has to have the courage and the willingness to miss a shot.”

As Michigan works its way through the remainder of its close-game collapses, it hopes to find the cure for an ailment that consistently plagued it last season. While the Wolverines hope the repeated practice brings improved court awareness, communication and execution, they won’t know if they’re ready until the time comes.

Because until Michigan actually faces close games, all it can do is prepare to close.